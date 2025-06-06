The UFC 316 pre-fight press conference was supposed to set the stage for one of the year’s biggest cards. Instead, the event left fans and media wondering if the once-mandatory spectacle of the UFC PPV press conference has lost its sizzle and whether the format itself is on life support.

From Fireworks to Fizzle: What Happened at UFC 316?

For years, UFC press conferences were appointment viewing, often as anticipated as the fights themselves. The formula was simple: get the main card fighters on stage, let the questions fly, and watch the personalities (and sometimes tempers) explode. But at UFC 316, the script flipped. The main eventers, Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili, were notably respectful, trading more compliments than barbs. The only real attempt at trash talk came from Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison, and even that exchange felt forced and, in Harrison’s words, “just poorly done”. Patchy Mix, making his UFC debut, tried to inject some energy, but his verbal jabs drew little response from Mario Bautista, leaving the segment flat.

"You've lost more fights than I've lost rounds in MMA" – Kayla Harrison to Julianna Peña #UFC316

The entire press conference clocked in at under 15 minutes, a far cry from the marathon sessions of the McGregor era, and was further dampened by the absence of UFC President Dana White, who has recently made a habit of skipping these events. Fans on social media were quick to voice their frustration, with many calling the event “a joke” and questioning whether White even cares about the promotional side of the sport anymore.

The shortest UFC press conference of all time just took place for UFC 316 Literally a 13 minute press conference from when they were all sat down and questions began They got one strip Jon Jones question and decided to wrap things up before they got more #UFC316

ufc 316 pre fight presser was only 13 mins.

ufc 316 pre fight presser was only 13 mins.

what happened to the sport i luv???

That press conference was literally like 15 minutes what the hell? #UFC316

The lackluster UFC 316 presser isn’t an isolated incident. It’s emblematic of a broader trend, the UFC’s promotional machine is sputtering. PPV buys are down across the board, and there’s a growing sense among fans that the product has lost its edge. The reasons are multifaceted:

Star Power Shortage: The UFC is struggling to build new stars with crossover appeal. The days of Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and Brock Lesnar, fighters who could sell a million PPVs with a single soundbite, are gone, and the new generation hasn’t filled the void.

Oversaturation: With events nearly every weekend, each card feels less special. The endless churn has diluted the significance of both the fights and the pressers.

Promotion Fatigue: Fans are increasingly tuning out the hype. Many now catch highlights on social media rather than watching live, a shift that’s eroding the communal, must-see aspect of fight week.

Will the UFC Pull the Plug on Press Conferences?

Given the current trajectory, it’s fair to ask: Are UFC PPV press conferences becoming obsolete? If these events continue to underwhelm, the UFC may well reconsider their place in the promotional cycle. With declining viewership, lack of genuine animosity, and diminishing returns on manufactured drama, the press conference could soon become a relic of a bygone era.

Dana White’s repeated absences are telling. If the UFC president, once the face and voice of every major presser, can’t be bothered to show up, what message does that send about the event’s importance? The short runtime and lack of memorable moments at UFC 316 only reinforce the sense that the format is running on fumes.

Just watched the UFC 316 Dvalisvhili vs O'Malley 2 press conference #UFC316 No hype whatsoever… Even when Dana was asked he couldn't think of a reason for why you should watch

The UFC’s press conferences used to be the heartbeat of fight week, driving storylines and selling fights. Now, they’re an afterthought, uninspired, unwatchable, and, increasingly, unnecessary. If the UFC can’t recapture the magic, or at least adapt the format to the realities of today’s MMA landscape, the press conference will go to the wayside, a relic fans remember fondly, but no longer care to watch.

The real danger is that this decline isn’t just about press conferences, it’s about the UFC’s ability to build stars, create moments, and make fans care. If the promotion doesn’t find a way to reignite the hype, it won’t just be the pressers that fade away. It’ll be the passion that once made MMA the most exciting sport on the planet.