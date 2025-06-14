Pat McAfee delivered a WWE-style promo during Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals, injecting a jolt of energy into the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As the Indiana Pacers clashed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in a tightly contested series, McAfee seized the spotlight during a fourth-quarter timeout. The former Indianapolis Colts punter and media personality grabbed the mic and immediately electrified the home crowd with a fiery, wrestling-inspired speech, even calling out Stephen A. Smith in the process.

McAfee looked to rally Pacers fans with trademark intensity. Consequently, with tensions peaking and the Finals hanging in the balance, McAfee’s performance went viral almost instantly. It added another layer of drama to an already heated Game 4 showdown.

Channeling the theatrics of a main-event heel turned hometown hero, McAfee fully embraced the underdog narrative. “Oklahoma City was favored by 6.5 points,” he shouted. “That makes us the biggest underdogs in the history of the NBA Finals!”

He didn’t stop there. though. Cameras caught McAfee calling out ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith by name, slamming the oddsmakers, and declaring Indiana’s fanbase the best in sports. In response, the crowd erupted, echoing his passion as the final minutes ticked down.

Undoubtedly, it was vintage Pat McAfee; loud, charismatic, and unfiltered. However, while the building buzzed with energy, it wasn’t enough to shift the momentum on the court. The Thunder, fueled by a late surge from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stormed back to pick up a 111–104 victory, evening the series at 2-2 in the process.

After the game, reactions poured in. Some Pacers fans joked that McAfee’s speech “jinxed” their chances.

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
BA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
Charles Barkley makes bold declaration about NBA Finals after Thunder win Game 4Josue Pavon ·
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reaches for the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Pascal Siakam breaks down Indiana’s end-of-game offensive issues vs. ThunderMiguel La Torre ·
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle directs players during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Rick Carlisle breaks down Indiana’s Game 4 4th quarter collapse vs. ThunderMiguel La Torre ·
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the hoop past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the third quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pascal Siakam reveals why Pacers can still win Game 5 in OKCTroy Finnegan ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts with his girlfriend Jade Jones and father John Haliburton following the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton makes hilarious gesture after first NBA Finals free throwYasmin Edañol ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the hoop against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton takes responsibility for Game 4 collapse vs. ThunderTroy Finnegan ·

Meanwhile, Kendrick Perkins, a former Thunder center who also works as an ESPN analyst now, fired back at McAfee after the game. “We don’t need nobody on the mic to get OKC hyped,” he said on NBA Today. “That building speaks for itself.”

Ultimately, Game 4 wasn’t just an NBA Finals clash, it became a battle of energy, emotion, and viral moments. And although the Pacers suffered the loss, McAfee’s promo may go down as one of the top moments from this series.

With Game 5 looming in Oklahoma City, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Pat McAfee lit a fire, but now it’s on the Pacers to deliver, because if they want to bring home their first NBA championship, the time to make a statement is now.