In a recent interview on Submission Radio, Justin Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz dropped a bombshell that has sent shockwaves through the UFC lightweight division. Abdelaziz revealed that Gaethje is seriously considering retirement if he doesn’t get the next title shot following the upcoming UFC 317 lightweight championship bout between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira. “He [Justin] said, ‘If I’m not going to fight for the title, I’m just gonna hang up my gloves. I love the UFC, but I feel the UFC has to love me back,’” Abdelaziz stated emphatically.

This revelation not only underscores Gaethje’s frustration with the UFC matchmaking but also effectively discredits the swirling rumors that he has a verbal agreement to fight Paddy Pimblett next. The lightweight division is in flux, and Gaethje’s ultimatum adds a new layer of drama and urgency to the title picture.

The Lightweight Landscape and Gaethje’s Frustration

The lightweight title fight at UFC 317, scheduled for June 28, will see undefeated Ilia Topuria clash with former champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant belt. This matchup emerged after Islam Makhachev vacated the title to move up to welterweight, shaking up the division’s hierarchy. Despite Gaethje’s recent win over Rafael Fiziev and his reputation as one of the division’s most exciting fighters, he was passed over for this title opportunity.

UFC commentator Jon Anik recently revealed that Gaethje was “pissed” about being bypassed in favor of Oliveira, who holds a submission win over Gaethje but missed weight in their 2022 title fight, resulting in the belt being stripped. Gaethje’s camp has been vocal about wanting a guarantee that he will be next in line for the Topuria vs. Oliveira winner. Abdelaziz’s latest comments make it clear that Gaethje’s patience is wearing thin.

Rumors have circulated that Gaethje and rising star Paddy Pimblett have a verbal agreement to face off later this year, possibly in October. Pimblett, fresh off a dominant win over Michael Chandler, has expressed eagerness to fight Gaethje, seeing it as a stepping stone to a title shot himself. However, Abdelaziz dismissed these rumors outright, emphasizing that Gaethje’s priority is the title shot, not a fight with Pimblett.

“Who cares? It doesn’t matter,” Abdelaziz said about the Pimblett talk. “If you’re a fighter and you think you’re the best in the world, you have to beat the best guys. You don’t pick and choose. Justin Gaethje never picked an opponent, never chose an opponent. He will fight you anywhere, any time. It doesn’t really matter, but it has to be fair.”

This statement not only shuts down the Pimblett narrative but also highlights Gaethje’s desire to face the division’s elite rather than take a detour against a popular but less established contender.

Gaethje’s Legacy and What’s at Stake

Justin Gaethje is no stranger to adversity. He has twice challenged for the lightweight title, falling short against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. Yet, his willingness to fight anyone, anywhere, has earned him immense respect among fans and peers alike. His recent victories, including a knockout of Dustin Poirier and two thrilling wins over Fiziev, have kept him in the conversation as a top contender.

But with the UFC’s matchmaking decisions seemingly sidelining him, Gaethje’s declaration to retire if not granted the next title shot is a stark warning. At 36 years old and with a career marked by brutal wars, Gaethje’s window to claim UFC gold is narrowing. His manager’s comments suggest that if the UFC doesn’t recognize Gaethje’s contributions and status, the “Highlight” might walk away for good.

Ali Abdelaziz’s recent interview has thrown a wrench into the lightweight division’s matchmaking machine. Justin Gaethje’s ultimatum to retire if not next for the title shot following Topuria vs. Oliveira is a clear message to the UFC: honor the fighter who has given everything to the sport or risk losing one of its most electrifying stars.

The rumors of Gaethje vs. Pimblett may have been exciting for fans, but they now seem more like distractions from the real story. Gaethje wants the title shot, and he’s willing to put his career on the line to get it. The UFC’s next moves will determine not only the division’s future but also whether the “Highlight” continues to light up the Octagon or calls it a career.