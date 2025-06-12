Jake Paul has once again sent shockwaves through the sports world. This time, it’s not with a viral knockout or a blockbuster fight announcement, but with a tweet that’s already ignited fierce debate across fan bases and locker rooms alike. Paul’s self-proclaimed “Top 10 Most Overrated Athletes” list is as audacious as it is headline-grabbing, and it’s Anthony Joshua, the former heavyweight boxing champion, who finds himself at the very top of Paul’s firing line.

The list, revealed on Betr Media's Instagram, reads like a who’s who of modern and historic sports icons: Babe Ruth, Cristiano Ronaldo, Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor, and more. But it’s the inclusion and ranking of Anthony Joshua at number one that has drawn the most attention, especially given Joshua’s recent career turbulence and Paul’s own ambitions in the heavyweight division.

Here’s Jake Paul’s full “Top 10 Most Overrated Athletes” list:

Anthony Joshua Tua Tagovailoa Canelo Alvarez Anthony Edwards Dak Prescott Conor McGregor Ryan Garcia Cristiano Ronaldo Trevor Lawrence Babe Ruth

Paul’s choices span generations and sports, from baseball legend Babe Ruth to current NFL quarterbacks and global soccer icons. The list is a mix of the untouchable (Ruth, Ronaldo), the controversial (McGregor, Garcia), and the contemporary (Tagovailoa, Edwards). But it’s the top spot, reserved for Anthony Joshua, that seems most personal and pointed.

This isn’t the first time Paul has courted controversy with his opinions on the boxing elite. He’s made a career out of calling out big names, from Canelo Alvarez to Conor McGregor, and has never shied away from stoking the flames of rivalry to boost his own brand and pay-per-view numbers. But by labeling Joshua as the most overrated athlete in sports, Paul is taking his provocations to new heights.

Jake Paul’s Overrated Athletes List Sets the Stage for His Biggest Test Yet

As the dust settles from Jake Paul’s “most overrated athletes” list, the spotlight now shifts to his next professional challenge, a high-stakes showdown with former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. This matchup is more than just another bout for Paul; it’s a pivotal moment in his quest to be taken seriously as a contender in the boxing world.

Saturday, June 28th Jake Paul BATTLES Mexican warrior Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Get tickets NOW https://t.co/4JWuc4Pe5F or https://t.co/pUSepXqp6O! In the co-main event, ITS Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez against Yuniel Dorticos! Live from Honda Center. Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr pic.twitter.com/rytRMCuRTD — Power 106 (@Power106LA) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Paul, riding high after a controversial decision win over Mike Tyson last November, faces arguably his toughest opponent yet in Chávez Jr., a fighter with deep boxing pedigree and 61 professional bouts to his name. While Chávez Jr.’s career has been marked by inconsistency and criticism, echoing some of the themes from Paul’s own list, the Mexican veteran still represents a significant step up in competition for the “Problem Child.” The fight will headline a packed DAZN pay-per-view card, with Paul entering as the betting favorite but with plenty to prove.

A convincing win over Chávez Jr. could open the door for Paul to pursue even bigger names, including Canelo Alvarez, whom he’s openly targeted. For now, Paul’s brash words and bold lists have kept him in the headlines, but it’s his performance in Anaheim that will determine whether he can back up his talk with real boxing credibility.

Jake Paul’s “Top 10 Most Overrated Athletes” list has done exactly what he intended, spark debate, challenge the status quo, and keep his name at the center of the sports conversation. By calling out legends like Babe Ruth and Cristiano Ronaldo alongside current stars such as Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez, Paul has positioned himself as both a disruptor and provocateur in the world of athletics. Whether fans agree with his rankings or see them as little more than headline bait, there’s no denying the influence of his words on the ongoing dialogue about sports fame and legacy.

As Paul prepares for his high-profile clash with Julio César Chávez Jr., the buzz generated by his list only adds to the anticipation. The fight will serve as a proving ground, not just for Paul’s boxing skills, but for his ability to back up his bravado with results in the ring. Ultimately, Paul’s willingness to challenge sports icons, both verbally and physically, cements his role as one of the most polarizing figures in modern athletics, ensuring that, for now, all eyes remain firmly fixed on his next move.