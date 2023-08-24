American tennis star John Isner is calling time on his career.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter to announce that he would be retiring after over 17 years on the ATP Tour. He notably mentioned that the upcoming US Open would be his last tournament.

“After 17+ years on the ⁦@atptour⁩, it’s time to say goodbye to professional tennis,” Isner wrote Wednesday. “This transition won’t be easy but I’m looking forward to every second of it with my amazing family. The ⁦@usopen⁩ will be my final event. Time to lace ‘em up one last time.”

Isner turned pro in 2007 and would go on to have a memorable career winning 16 singles titles. The biggest title of his career arguably came in 2018 when he won the Miami Open with a 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 win over Alexander Zverev.

The 6'10” Greensboro native was also known for his hard serving and remains the all-time leader in aces with 14,411 as of today. His other accolades include being the No. 1 American in the year-end rankings from 2012 to 2020. Additionally, he finished inside the top 20 of the ATP rankings for a decade spanning from 2010 to 2019.

He also happened to be involved in the longest and second-longest match in a major tournament. The longest came in his opening match at Wimbledon in 2010 where he beat Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7-9), 70-68 in a match that lasted 11 hours and five minutes.

The second came in the 2018 Wimbledon semifinals against Kevin Anderson where he lost in five sets after 6 hours and 36 minutes.

Isner — who is a 2011 and 2018 quarterfinalist in New York — will be appearing in his 17th US Open before retiring from the sport.