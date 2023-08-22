The Cincinnati Open is over following a thrilling near-four hour final that saw Novak Djokovic emerge victorious over Carlos Alcaraz over three sets this past weekend. The question now is — will Alcaraz still remain the top seed at the US Open?

Qualifying is currently taking place, but the US Open officially kicks off from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10 in Flushing Meadows, New York. With Djokovic missing the entire hard-court season in the United States last year due to his vaccination stance, he has no points to defend and with his win in Cincinnati, he's added 1,000 points to his tally in the ATP rankings.

Fortunately for Alcaraz, he still maintains the slimmest of leads over the 36-year-old by just 20 points. As a result, he will enter the US Open as the top seed.

It will be the third consecutive Grand Slam the Spaniard enters as the top seed and it may have even been four had he been fit for the Australian Open earlier this year which was eventually won by Djokovic. However, the Serbian superstar requires just one win at the final Grand Slam of the year to overtake Alcaraz in the rankings regardless of the latter's results.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is the No. 2 seed and he's followed by 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev in third. Denmark's Holger Rune gets a career-high fourth seeding and he's followed by the likes of Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe who round out the top 10.

Four Americans notably make the round of 32 including the aforementioned Fritz and Tiafoe along with Tommy Paul (14), Chris Eubanks (28) and Sebastian Korda (31).

Eubanks has enjoyed a great run in recent tournaments that has seen him not only rise to a career-high No. 29 ranking, but also get backed to be one of the stars in New York.

Here is the full list of the US Open men's singles seeds:

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Holger Rune

5. Casper Ruud

6. Jannik Sinner

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas

8. Andrey Rublev

9. Taylor Fritz

10. Frances Tiafoe

11. Karen Khachanov

12. Alexander Zverev

13. Alex de Minaur

14. Tommy Paul

15. Felix Auger-Aliassime

16. Cameron Norrie

17. Hubert Hurkacz

18. Lorenzo Musetti

19. Grigor Dimitrov

20. Francisco Cerundolo

21. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

22. Adrian Mannarino

23. Nicolas Jarry

24. Tallon Griekspoor

25. Alexander Bublik

26. Dan Evans

27. Borna Coric

28. Christopher Eubanks

29. Ugo Humbert

30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

31. Sebastian Korda

32. Laslo Djere