The USC basketball program did not just lose head coach Andy Enfield after the Trojans missed the boat to the 2024 NCAA Tournament; the school also learned that it's no longer the college destination of choice by McDonald's All American and four-star point guard Trent Perry, who has revealed his decision to decommit from the Trojans.
“I was eager to start my college career as a Trojan,” read a statement sent to ESPN by Perry.
“However with the recent news, I will be requesting a release and reopening my recruitment. I am going to take this time to decide which school makes the most sense for me next year while maintaining USC as an option.”
Perry is one of the best prospects of the 2024 recruiting class overall, with ESPN ranking him 26th on the ESPN 100.
Trent Perry to look for another program
A native of North Hollywood, California and playing high school basketball with the Harvard Westlake High School, Perry signed with USC basketball back in October of 2023, but will not be on the lookout again for a new school to play for in college.
Perry, also described as a combo guard, can be expected to garner even more attention from potential suitors this week, as he is scheduled to compete at the McDonald's All American Game that is set to take place this coming Tuesday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Before he put ink on paper with the Trojans, the 6-4, 180-pound Perry received offers from the California Golden Bears, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Santa Clara Broncos, Stanford Cardinal, UCLA Bruins, and Vanderbilt Commodores. Any of those teams could be the next landing spot for Perry, though, it's not going to be much of a surprise if he takes his talents somewhere else outside of the aforementioned schools.
With Perry changing his mind in light of Enfield's decision to head over to the SMU Mustangs, USC basketball is now down to just two commits for the 2024 college basketball season at the moment. The only ones on the list of USC are the four-star pair of shooting guard Liam Campbell and power forward Brody Kozlowski.
Andy Enfield's departure leaves a void in USC basketball
Enfield left USC after coaching the Trojans for over a decade. In total, Enfield coached USC basketball for 11 seasons, taking the program to five NCAA Tournament appearances. However, he failed to steer the Trojans to the Big Dance in what turned out to be his final season calling the shots for the team, as USC went just 15-18 overall and 8-2 in conference play in the 2023-24 college basketball campaign.
At the time of this writing, the Trojans are still in the process of finding a replacement for Enfield, who started his college coaching career with the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. He rose to prominence in the college basketball ranks in 2013, when he helped the 15th-seeded FGCU have one of the most memorable Cinderella runs in NCAA Tournament history, with the Eagles reaching the regional semifinals.
Overall in his tenure as head coach of the Trojans, Enfield managed to put together a 220-147 record across 267 games for a 59.4 winning percentage. USC had at least 20 wins in seven of 11 seasons with Enfield.
USC basketball is slated to make its debut in the Big Ten in the 2024-25 season