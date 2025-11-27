As Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was relieved about Stephen Curry's injury outlook, the timetable for the star guard has been revealed. While the Warriors are off to a 10-10 start to the season, the team will be without its leading man for a bit.

Shams Charania of ESPN reports that Curry will “miss around a week or a little more,” as he deals with a quad contusion. So far this season, Curry has been averaging 27.9 points, four assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc in 16 games.

“The Golden State Warriors anticipate Stephen Curry will miss around a week or a little more with a quad contusion suffered Wednesday night, sources tell me and [Anthony Slater]. He's believed to have avoided any serious issue,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Return will depend on how quad responds to treatment.”

Curry sustained the injury in Wednesday night's 104-100 loss to the Houston Rockets, but while the 37-year-old will miss some time, as said, the thought around the team is that it could have been much worse.

Warriors' Steve Kerr relieved Stephen Curry's issue was a quad injury

With Curry exiting the Warriors' loss to the Rockets late in the game with a quad injury led to a good reaction from Kerr after the game during his post-game press conference. According to Anthony Slater of ESPN, Kerr revealed he was “relieved” when hearing that it was a quad injury rather than other concerning areas.

“When I heard it was a quad, I was actually relieved. Better than an ankle or a knee,” Kerr said, according to Reuters.

There's no denying now that with Curry out for at least a week, lineups and rotations are different.

“If Steph has to miss (time)?” Kerr said. “It obviously changes everything — our rotations, how we're playing, who we are playing through. We'll see.”

At any rate, Golden State is 10-10, with many believing that's a disappointing start, as the team has lost four of its last five games. However, Jimmy Butler and company look to get back in the winning column Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.