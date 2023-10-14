The USC Trojans basketball team have garnered a lot of national attention recently due to their high profile recruits, specifically one Bronny James. James suffered a health scare during the offseason, casting potential doubt on his status for USC this upcoming season. By all accounts though, James should able to play this season alongside five-star point guard Isaiah Collier. But James could potentially have another highly-touted point guard to play alongside for next season. The USC Trojans recently won out in the recruiting battle for four-star point guard Trent Perry as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

NEWS: Trent Perry, On3’s No. 36 overall player in the 2024 class, tells me he’s committed to USC. “Representing my hometown, while playing for a hometown school has been a dream of mine.” Story: https://t.co/aFXehDJKjf pic.twitter.com/9hCuO6xmkC — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 14, 2023

Trent Perry is from the class of 2024 so he has one more season of high school basketball before he gets to USC. Because of that, it's not a given that Perry will even get to play with Bronny James. James' father LeBron has made it be known that he wants to play at least one season as Bronny's teammate in the NBA. It's been speculated that Bronny might a one and done and leave for the NBA after this season.

In any case, Perry is a huge pickup for USC. He played against Bronny James while at Harvard Westlake and Bronny was playing at Sierra Canyon. Perry committed to USC over the other schools in his final six which included Gonzaga, Colorado, Oregon, Stanford and TCU.

Perry told Tipton that it was the proximity to home that played a major factor in committing to USC.

“Representing my hometown, while playing for a hometown school has been a dream of mine,” Perry said. “Coach Enfield and the rest of the staff really believe in me and I'll be able to be myself on and off the court.”