MIAMI – After Miami Heat star Tyler Herro made his injury return on Monday in the win over the Dallas Mavericks and continued his on-court process in the 106-103 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the offense has taken a bit of a dip. As Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra obtained his 800th coaching win, he would dispel any notion that Herro is the sole reason for the offense's performance in the last two games, with the star guard speaking about the process at hand.

Though Miami has won the past two games, it has been close games against middling opponents, the first against a struggling Dallas team and Wednesday's against Milwaukee without Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, it's not out of the ordinary that close games happen in the league, even if on paper, one team looks better than the other, but it's the offense's output that has some worried.

Entering Monday's season debut for Herro, Miami had averaged a league-best 124.9 points per game, though it scored 106 in back-to-back efforts since the guard's return. Besides Herro, it was the first time the team had been fully healthy with the return of Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins, leading to Spoelstra experimenting with lineups.

Herro said to ClutchPoints the message he relayed to his teammates about wanting to return to the offense that was present before him.

“Yeah, I hope it's short-term. I want to score 150 as well. That looked like a lot of fun,” Herri said. “I'm trying to make it work. I'm not here to take over the offense or do anything. I told all the guys to just continue to play the same way, and I'll find my spots and fit in as I can.”

Asked Tyler Herro about the offensive dip the last two games: “I hope it’s short-term, I want to score 150 as well. That looked a lot of fun from the bench…I'm not here to take over the offense. I told the guys to continue to play the same way…” Full response: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/bpNhau4IdA — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 27, 2025

Heat's Tyler Herro on the new offense being a “work in progress”

Article Continues Below

With the Heat looking to mix Herro into the team's new offense, there was a lot at play for the team on Wednesday's win over the Bucks, with Spoelstra and the coaching staff figuring out the best rotations, now that they are healthy. Especially when including a high-powered guard on offense, it will be a “work in progress,” as Herro echoed the same sentiment.

“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Herro said. “You know, I didn't have a training camp or preseason games. I didn't have anything with this team, you know, kind of just got thrown right into the fire two days ago, and then, obviously, tonight, we're having a full roster healthy. It's the first game, and I want it to work, doing everything I can to make it work, and it's exciting to see where this goes. Another test on Saturday. So I'm really looking forward to it.”

Tyler Herro speaks on his back-to-back standout games in his return, plus how much of this will be a “work in progress.” "I didnt have training camp, pre-season, I didnt have anything with this team. Got thrown into the fire two days ago… I want it to work…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/b8Artyf6zy — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 27, 2025

At any rate, Herro has been efficient, scoring 24 and 29 points, respectively, in each of the last two games, shooting 63.6 percent from the field so far. The next opportunity for Herro to get acclimated is Saturday against the Detroit Pistons, where Miami looks for seven straight wins.