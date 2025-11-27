On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will hit the field at home for a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The Lions are hoping to avenge their season-opening loss to Green Bay in this one, as well as gain some critical ground in a heated NFC North divisional race.

Prior to the game, the Lions got a positive injury update on a key member of their defensive backfield.

“Terrion Arnold and Marcus Davenport are up,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Arnold has been out of the lineup since a November 9 road win against the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, Davenport has been out since late September.

Furthermore, “Safety Kerby Joseph (knee), edge rusher Josh Paschal (back), wide receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle), and tight end Brock Wright (neck) have been ruled out,” reported Josh Alper of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

Meanwhile, Quay Walker and Matthew Golden will be out for the Packers, making this a shorthanded matchup for both teams.

While fans won't get to see the Packers and Lions face off at full strength, as they did in the opening week matchup between the two teams, Thursday's game will still be a critical contest for positioning in the NFC North race, as well as potential Wild Card status as well in the NFC.

The Lions are coming off a win against the New York Giants last week, but it wasn't necessarily an inspiring one, considering they needed overtime to do it, and will look to turn in a much less shaky performance on Thursday against their friends from Green Bay.