Caleb Williams is sad before the NFL Draft process as the Lincoln Riley-led USC football failed to start a CFP National Championship run.

A lot of players are entering the transfer portal after Lincoln Riley failed to push the USC football program to a postseason berth. Xamarion Gordon became the first player to opt out of the squad and give other teams a shot through the transfer portal. But, not every Trojans player has that privilege. Caleb Williams is in his final year before enlisting for the NFL Draft. A lot of dismay and disappointment was seen on his face after they had failed to start a CFP National Championship run, via Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.

“I’ve never been in this situation, where I’m 7-5 and there are no playoff hopes at the end of the season. I’m dealing with it emotionally, dealing with it spiritually, and physically,” was how Caleb Williams described his mental state after the USC football squad lost to UCLA.

The Heisman Trophy winner still gave his best to serve the Trojans community. He led a formidable offense throughout the year but it was just not his nor Lincoln Riley's year for any type of success.

It was just one year in the eyes of many but it was the most important one for the USC quarterback, “This was one of my most important years of playing football so far… It’s been one of the most important years I think I’ve had. It’s tricky. I’ve had to have talks with Lincoln [Riley, USC’s coach] — because, obviously, I haven’t been through it.”

The next challenge for the college football legend will be the NFL Draft. There he will try to find a lot of success while carrying the chip on his shoulder because of their lackluster effort to get a CFP National Championship.