While it's the consensus that USC football's Caleb Williams will be a top NFL draft pick, it's still up in the air whether he's declaring.

It seems inevitable at this point that whoever gets the No. 1 overall pick in the next NFL draft, the team will select exciting USC football quarterback Caleb Williams. However, is it truly certain that Williams will even declare for the draft? According to an interview with the LA Times, Williams said it is a “game-time decision” on whether he declares or not for the draft.

A couple of the NFL teams in question that would have a shot at Williams would be the Chicago Bears who currently have the No. 1 pick because of a move with the Carolina Panthers, the Arizona Cardinals, and the New England Patriots. On the other hand, the Williams side has always hinted at possibly returning to USC for another season.

One time was when his dad, Carl, said to GQ in September that his son had “two shots at the apple” and might return to school “if there’s not a good situation” waiting for him in the NFL according to the LA Times. There's always a risk going back for another year at college, especially when the player in question is regarded as the consensus No. 1 pick. If he gets injured with the USC football program next season, his stock could drastically fall.

As his junior season ended, Williams threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions though the team finished on a three-game losing streak. The USC Trojans concluded with a 7-5 record and a 5-4 mark in conference play.

While an official announcement hasn't been made by Williams yet, the decision should come very soon as the college football season has come to a close. Whatever the final verdict is on Williams' future, there's no doubt that any NFL team will fight to have him on their squad.