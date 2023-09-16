Caleb Williams and his USC Football teammates are off to an incredible start to the 2023 season. The Trojans are currently 3-0, and the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner seems poised to go back-to-back while helping his team compete for a college championship.

Off the field, Williams has taken notice of his team's efforts early on, gifting his fellow Trojans with Beats by Dre headphones this weekend.

QB Caleb Williams provided new Beats for the team after Wednesday practice.@jacksmithpxp and I saw actually them being wheeled into Heritage Hall. #USC pic.twitter.com/a55y8OxMWH — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) September 14, 2023

The team's leader is clearly winning both on and off the field, and the gift should keep his team focused and sharp as the season goes along. Williams has a partnership with the well-known brand and will have the whole roster decked out in the stylish headphones.

Williams and the Trojans have been dominating their opponents, thanks in large part to continued superstar play from the 21-year-old quarterback.

Over three college games in 2023, Williams has 878 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 78.6 percent completion percentage. Those are video game numbers for probably the best quarterback in the world not playing in the National Football League.

Williams looks to be in great shape to win his second straight Heisman Trophy. If he can accomplish the feat, he would be the only player besides Archie Griffin to earn the prestigious honor twice.

He's arguably the greatest collegiate athlete in the world, and it's encouraging to see him stepping up to the plate both on the field and off after the thoughtful gift.

Caleb Williams and the Trojans will head to Arizona State University in Tempe to play the Sun Devils on Sept. 23, as they look to keep it rolling and improve to 4-0 on the campaign.