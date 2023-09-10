Caleb Williams has nothing left to prove in college football. Don't tell that to the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and presumptive No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, though. After another utterly dominant performance in USC football's 56-10 beatdown of Stanford on Saturday night, Williams sent a warning to any team trying to stop the Trojans' quest for glory in 2023.

“I’m going out there trying to kill,” he said, per Thuc Nhi Nguyn of the Los Angeles Times. “That’s what we’re trying to do: We’re trying to make everybody feel our pain and play on our own terms.”

Williams continued staking a forceful claim as the best player in the country on Saturday, passing for 300 yards and three touchdowns while connecting on 19 of his 22 throws. His preternatural pocket presence, unreal ability to extend plays with his feet and elite arm talent were on full display in the first half, leading USC to a laughable 49-3 halftime lead over the Cardinal.

The Trojans have scored touchdowns on a whopping 18 of Williams' 25 drives this season. They've also totaled 178 points in wins over Stanford, Nevada and San Jose State, tied for the second-most points over any three-game span in program history.

Williams isn't the only one striving for more despite he and his team's wild success over the first three weeks of 2023.

“You play good and everybody thinks it’s perfect and it’s not,” coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. “If you play terrible, everybody thinks you can’t get one yard and you’re horrible, on either side, and it always gets blown out of proportion. We’re doing some good things. The next game’s going to be a totally different challenge. The next game after that is going to be a totally different challenge. It just resets. So I like what we’re doing, but a bigger challenge is coming.”

USC football heads on the road for its first game outside the Coliseum in Week 4, traveling south to meet Arizona State.