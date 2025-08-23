It's been up in the air if Simone Biles will return to gymnastics for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The most-decorated of all time has a big decision to make and admitted that she still needs some time to think about it.

“I haven’t decided yet — I’m still taking time off mentally and physically before I decide anything,” Biles said. “Never say never, because you truly don’t know. But I’m taking time off to reset … training for an Olympic Games isn’t just the year before, it’s the four years prior.”

While on the outside looking in, it might seem like an easy decision, but Biles ensures it's not just herself involved with making the final call.

“It’s a lot of dedication, sacrifice, and teamwork, because it’s not just me involved,” Biles added.

A decision hasn't been made but she promised that fans will see her one way or another at the LA Games.

“If I’m not on the floor, I definitely will be in and around it,” she promised. “You’ll see me in LA, but to what capacity, I’m not sure. I’d love to be involved as much as possible.”

Biles has competed in three Olympic Games: Rio in 2016, Tokyo in 2020, and Paris in 2024. For the Tokyo Olympics, Biles had to bow out due to mental health concerns after suffering from the “twisties.” The term is used in gymnastics to describe a “mental block where an athlete loses their sense of spatial awareness and direction mid-air, causing a disconnect between the brain and body.” If athletes try to compete they can get seriously injured.

Biles deciding to leave the Tokyo Olympics caused a national stir with many fans hearing the term for the first time but couldn't quite comprehend what was going on. The 11-time Olympic medalist til this day credits “pulling out of the Tokyo Olympic Games was the most courageous I’ve been.”

“I finally got the help I deserved, so I could come back and go to Paris and be successful again,” she added.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles walked away with three gold medals and one silver. Her gold medals were in the team, all-around, and vault competitions, and her silver medal was in the floor exercise