The Golden State Valkyries had their WNBA Expansion Draft on Friday night. The Valkyries were able to select a number of quality players such as former Indiana Fever center Temi Fagbenle and former Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin. Before the players were announced, however, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase shared her strategy for the 2024-25 season during an interview on ESPN, via espnW.

“We are trying to build a very, very competitive culture,” Nakase said. “We're gonna play fast pace and obviously, we're gonna shoot some threes. That's what we're gonna do.”

Nakase also revealed the types of players she wanted the Valkyries to select in the draft.

“I have three non-negotiables,” The Valkyries head coach said. “Number one, they have to be ultra-competitive. They have to really love winning and they have to hate to lose. Number two, they have to be high character, so that means that they have to sacrifice for the greater good of the team, always. And then the last one is they have to have a never satisfied mindset. Meaning like, I like players that like to play with, you know, a little chip on their shoulder… So that's what I like. They have to love to be a great, great player.”

Natalie Nakase ready to lead Golden State Valkyries

Nakase, 44, was an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces from 2022-2024. She played a role in helping the Aces win back-to-back championships during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

There is no question that Nakase has been on track to become a head coach for a long time. However, taking over an expansion team will present a challenge. Nevertheless, Nakase is prepared for the opportunity.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon has been extremely successful in her career. Nakase discussed the impact that Hammon had in Las Vegas.

“Becky is great,” Nakase said. “I've kind of said this throughout the last month or so, but Becky just coaches with her heart. You know, she opens up her heart and allows the players to be their authentic selves. So she loves on them and then they love her back and I think that's really why we won those two championships.”

The Valkyries, as mentioned, selected Kate Martin in the expansion draft. Martin made her WNBA debut in 2024, so she has experience playing for Nakase. It will be interesting to see if Martin can take a step forward after her playing time was limited in 2024.

This Valkyries team still has a chance to improve in free agency and via trades. Golden State selected 11 players on Friday night, passing on drafting any Seattle Storm players. They may not necessarily be able to add a superstar this offseason, but anything is possible.

At the very least, the Valkyries' roster will look similar to how it does now.

No, their current roster probably will not make a championship run. Expansion teams are rarely competitive in their first seasons. Nakase will have an opportunity to establish a specific culture that is defined by hard-work and a desire to win, though. She made it clear that she wants players who are “ultra-competitive” during her interview with ESPN.

If the Valkyries can play with no shortage of energy in each game and make teams work hard to defeat them, that will lead to a successful first ever WNBA season regardless of their final record.