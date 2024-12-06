The Golden State Valkyries are selecting their team for their inaugural season in 2025 on Friday and a couple of selections have already been revealed. The Valkyries are going to add former Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin and former New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton to the team next season, according to Sabreena Merchant and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

The Valkyries will get to pick a player from each of the other 10 existing WNBA teams when the draft goes live on Friday afternoon. The official rules are as follows.

“The 12 current WNBA franchises are allowed to protect six players,” Merchant and Thompson wrote. “The Valkyries are then able to choose one unprotected player from each team; that can be a player on the active roster, a player who the organization has draft rights to, or is on their international rights list.”

Martin will be one of the most beloved players on the Valkyries roster. She was an instant fan favorite in her rookie season with the Aces, largely stemming from her time alongside Caitlin Clark at Iowa. Martin was a star for the Hawkeyes team that made two consecutive Final Fours.

Martin made an impact in limited minutes for the Aces when called upon as a rookie, showcasing the multifaceted skillset that allowed her to succeed in college. Martin can shoot, defend and is a very smart player on both ends of the floor that will have a chance to grow in a bigger role in 2025.

Thornton is a longtime WNBA veteran who was a big part of the Liberty's first-ever championship team last season. She brings a level of grit and physicality on the defensive end of the floor and is happy to do the dirty work for the team. Thornton can also space the floor a little bit in the corners on the offensive end. She will also help the Valkyries on the boards as a great rebounder for her position.

The rest of the Valkyries' roster will soon come into focus, but they are already building a foundation with two versatile players who can make an impact on both ends of the court.