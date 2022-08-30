3 positions Vikings must still improve following 53-man roster cuts

With the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaching, the Minnesota Vikings just trimmed their roster down to 53 with their last round of cuts before Tuesday’s deadline, and there were also a couple of trades. The Vikings’ 8-9 record in 2021 was not enough to secure a place in the playoffs, but the organization will look to snap its two-year playoff drought this season.

There was some notable turnover in the franchise this season, including at head coach and general manager. New GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did his best to collect the pieces head coach Kevin O’Connell needs to achieve success. While there is plenty of reason for optimism for the upcoming season, here are the three biggest positions of need that remain after the 53-man roster cuts as the Vikings’ 2022 NFL season approaches.

Positions Vikings still must improve after 53-man roster cuts

3. Wide Reciever

The Vikings already have some of the best weapons in the league. Justin Jefferson was second in the NFL last season with 1,616 yards receiving. He has eclipsed 1,400 yards in both of his seasons in the NFL as well as 17 total touchdowns. Adam Thielen will return to line up on the opposite side of Jefferson at the age of 32. While his production has decreased from the 1,200+ yard receiver he once was, Thielen is still a more than capable number two wide receiver. KJ Osborn also took a notable step forward last season and had 50 receptions for 655 yards and seven touchdowns. The franchise is hopeful he will take another leap forward as he enters his third season in the pros.

Beyond this trio is where the concern lies. These concerns were magnified following the news that Bisi Johnson tore his ACL and will be forced to miss the entire 2022 season. Johnson had an impressive camp and was expected to have a nice role with the team this season. The franchise will now lean on Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Jalen Nailor as their supplementary options.

While Jefferson, Thielen, and Osborn are sure to dominate the majority of the targets, the team would benefit from a veteran to provide an impact. The team is currently thin at the position and it could become a real issue if any further injuries occur during the season.

2. Cornerback

Cornerback has been a frustrating position to fill for the Vikings over the past few years. Despite investing some serious draft capital in the position, the franchise has been unable to solidify long-term options. The bright spot among the group is currently Cameron Dantzler. Through his two years in the NFL, he has solidified a long-term future in the league and likely with the team.

They also re-signed Patrick Peterson to a one-year deal to ensure he will return. While Peterson is not the lockdown corner he once was, he still is a solid veteran who can play capable reps. There is concern that his play is slowing down, but counting on him for one more season seems a safe gamble.

Outside of this duo, there is some reason for concern. The Vikings signed Chandon Sullivan in free agency who is expected to play a great deal. The former undrafted free agent played under Defensive Coordinator Mike Pettine during their time with the Packers. Sullivan is coming off one of his more successful seasons as he started 10 games and tallied 31 tackles, four passes deflected, and three interceptions. He will be attempting to fill some bigger shoes with the role he plays this season.

The Vikings also spent a second-round draft pick on Andrew Booth Jr. in the draft. The Clemson product survived a major injury scare after a non-contact injury against the 49ers. He has drawn some strong praise already but it is unclear what his role will be in the short term. Adding a more sure-fire player in the secondary could help the Vikings’ defense improve in a major way.

1. Tight End

There have been high expectations for Irv Smith since being a second-round pick in the 2019 draft. While talent is not the question with Smith, his availability certainly is. He missed all of last season with a knee injury and already picked up a thumb injury which required surgery this year. While he is on track to return for the season opener, it does further increase the questions surrounding his durability.

The Vikings also have failed to find proper backups for the Alabama product. Johnny Mundt and Ben Ellefson are the two primary backups for the team. Ellefson has especially impressed as a blocker but neither guy is regarded as a threat in the passing game. In total the two have combined for just 11 catches in their careers. With weaknesses at both the backup wide receiver and tight ends, the Vikings are playing a dangerous game with their depth.

The team seems ready to lean on Irv Smith heavily this season and must hope his body can hold up. Adding a more well-round tight end who could participate in the passing game would be a beneficial backup plan. Things will be just fine if Irv Smith can stay healthy, but this is a risk the team may need to reconsider.