The Chicago Cubs landed Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros over the offseason. Tucker had spent the first seven years of his career in Houston, winning a World Series title with the team in 2022. Much was expected of the veteran right fielder in his debut season with the Cubs. And so far, Tucker has delivered.

The eighth-year pro’s performance in Chicago over the first half has impressed manager Craig Counsell.“There were tremendous expectations. It’s a contract year in a new place and he’s exceeded expectations. It’s just fun to watch the guy take at-bats,” Counsell said per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Kyle Tucker maintains All-Star-caliber play after Cubs trade

While the Cubs inked Tucker to a $16.5 million deal for the 2025 campaign following the trade, the Gold Glove-winner becomes a free agent after the season. His continued success has a number of teams interested in signing him to a long term deal. Insiders predict Tucker could command a $600 million contract this offseason.

Tucker didn’t miss a beat in his age-28 season. He’s slashing .290/.393/.530 with 17 home runs, 52 RBI, 63 runs scored and 21 stolen bases in 84 games with the Cubs. He’s up to 4.1 bWAR with an OPS+ of 165 so far this year.

The excellent start to his career in Chicago earned Tucker his fourth All-Star Game selection and his first start in the Midsummer Classic. He’ll join fellow Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in the exhibition’s starting lineup.

Crow-Armstrong is in the midst of a breakout season, leading Chicago in most offensive categories. However, Tucker tops the team in runs scored, hits and OPS+ and he’s right behind PCA’s National League-leading 4.5 bWAR. Along with DH Seiya Suzuki, they form a formidable heart of the lineup that’s helped propel the Cubs to the fourth-best record in baseball.

After beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Wednesday, Chicago has won three of the last four games and improved to 51-35 on the season. The Cubs have a three-game lead over the second-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

Meanwhile, despite losing Tucker and Alex Bregman over the offseason, Houston still controls the AL West. The Astros are now seven games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the division. Tucker returned to Houston for a three-game series earlier this week. While he received a standing ovation from the crowd, the Astros took two of three games from the Cubs.