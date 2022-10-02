Minnesota Vikings 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury on a punt return against the New Orleans Saints in their Week 4 London game.

Kevin O’Connell out on the field to wish Cine well before the cart takes him off. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) October 2, 2022

Cine and the Vikings just have to hope for the best, but the injury didn’t look good and there was clearly a lot of concern on the field about it. The first-round pick has already been ruled out for the rest of this game and is being transported to a local hospital, per NFL Network.

This could very well be a season-ender for Cine, but Minnesota will update the situation after more evaluation.

The Vikings drafted Cine with the final pick of the first round in 2022. The safety starred at Georgia, helping them win last season’s national championship as part of an elite defense that saw five players selected in the first round. He had 73 total tackles and an interception for the Bulldogs in the 2021 campaign.

Cine has barely played any defensive snaps so far for Minnesota, but he has been getting in on the special teams action.

The Vikings are 2-1 on the season and hoping to compete in the NFC North, a division Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have mostly dominated in recent years. Losing Cine to a long-term injury might not have much of an impact on this season, but it would be an unfortunate blow for his development on this roster as this franchise moves into the future.