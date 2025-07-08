Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen is one of the hottest names being mentioned as a MLB trade candidate. Gallen fueled that fire even more on Monday, after pitching in another solid start. Gallen pitched six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing no earned runs.

“If the DBacks are deadline sellers, they have one of the most appealing starters on the market,” MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Diamondbacks picked up a 6-3 victory over San Diego. Gallen got the win, while also striking out nine Padres batters. He allowed five hits.

“It was a gut-check win,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said, per MLB.com. “Our guys went out there, despite some very tough circumstances, blocked it out and executed and won a baseball game against really a team and a tough venue. And that's what we do.

“That's why I'm so proud of the way they came out, responded. They didn't let that news affect them on Shelby and Marte’s scratch. That happened very late. It's easy to get distracted, but this team doesn't. They go out there and fight and hustle and play hard, and it was a great win.”

Several of Arizona's players have been named as trade candidates, ahead of the July 31 deadline. Gallen is on record saying he doesn't get distracted by those rumors.

Arizona is now 45-46 on the season, following the victory on Monday.

Zac Gallen has had an inconsistent year for the Diamondbacks

Gallen had his struggles earlier in the season. He has an ERA up above five, due to some rocky starts in May. The hurler has a 7-9 record on the season, following the win Monday.

The pitcher hears all the rumors about a possible trade. If it were up to him, he wouldn't leave Arizona.

“I would like to not be in that discussion,” Gallen said, per USA TODAY Sports. “I would like for us – and it starts with me – to put us in a position where the front office believes this is a team they can add to where we can finish this thing out and see what happens come October. Let’s see what happens.”

The Diamondbacks pitcher has picked up at least 10 victories over the last three seasons. In 2024, he finished the year with a 3.65 earned run average. He also posted a whopping 14 victories for a team that underachieved.

In 2023, Gallen was an All-Star. He helped the team reach the World Series, where it lost to Texas.

Arizona plays San Diego again on Tuesday.