Training camp is always a time for optimism, but for the Cincinnati Bengals, 2025 also brings a sense of urgency. With Joe Burrow healthy again and the receiving duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins locked in long-term, expectations are sky-high. Yet under the surface, a few lingering roster questions suggest that some surprising veterans may not make it to Week 1 in stripes. As the Bengals prepare for a crucial bounce-back campaign, two sneaky trade candidates are worth keeping an eye on.

Conservative Yet Strategic

The Bengals deserve credit for a focused offseason, even if it lacked major upgrades. They locked in Chase and Higgins to long-term deals. That should please fans and Burrow, who pushed to keep his top targets intact.

Not all contract situations were resolved, though. Reigning sacks leader Trey Hendrickson enters a contract year still without a new deal, and tensions are rising.

While extending Burrow’s weapons is smart, Cincinnati’s neglect of a porous defense is troubling. The unit ranked 25th last season and was met with a coordinator swap rather than major reinforcements. First-round pick Shemar Stewart adds intrigue but is raw. He also might not even suit up this season.

Cincinnati is banking on internal growth, but that gamble could backfire. It also sets the stage for potential surprise trades as camp battles unfold.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are sneaky Cincinnati Bengals trade candidates entering 2025 NFL training camp.

1. OL Cordell Volson

Crowded trenches and costly contracts don’t mix. Cordell Volson’s Bengals career has been something of a rollercoaster. A three-year starter at guard, Volson was initially lauded for his toughness and durability. However, his play regressed late last season, especially in pass protection. It exposed some of the very issues Cincinnati hoped to solve this offseason.

The Bengals have since added veteran guard Lucas Patrick, brought back Cody Ford, and spent a third-round pick on Georgia’s Dylan Fairchild. The latter is a young and athletic mauler who fits the zone-blocking scheme Al Golden and the offensive staff want to lean into. That puts Volson’s starting spot in serious jeopardy.

More importantly, it puts his contract under scrutiny. Despite recently agreeing to a pay cut, Volson still carries a cap hit of roughly $31 million over the life of his restructured deal. Cincinnati could free up over $5 million in 2025 alone by trading or releasing him. That's a significant number for a team trying to balance cap flexibility with roster competitiveness.

Volson is experienced, but replaceable. With Fairchild pushing for immediate reps and the offensive line room becoming increasingly competitive, Volson could become the odd man out. That's especially true if a line-needy team is willing to take on part of his deal via trade. If the Bengals feel confident in their younger, cheaper options, Volson is a prime trade or release candidate.

2. RB Zack Moss

Zack Moss entered last season with high expectations after flashing in Indianapolis and joining Cincinnati as a tough, north-south runner capable of handling early-down duties. Sadly, a serious neck injury derailed those plans. He never quite reclaimed his form. In his absence, Chase Brown emerged as a younger, more explosive option.

To complicate things further, the Bengals brought back fan-favorite Samaje Perine and drafted rookie Tahj Brooks. Those are two backs who offer distinct skill sets and, most importantly, clean injury histories. Add in the fact that Moss, even after restructuring his deal, is set to cost the Bengals over $3 million in cap space, and his roster spot looks more fragile than ever.

Note that the Bengals will likely to feature Brown and Brooks as their primary ball carriers and Perine serving as a third-down and short-yardage option, Moss is, at best, RB4. In today’s NFL, that’s a tough role to justify for a veteran with durability concerns and a non-trivial cap number.

The Bengals could save an additional $3 million by trading or releasing him. That would be smart business if another team is willing to gamble on his upside in a change-of-scenery scenario. If Brooks impresses in camp and Moss doesn’t flash his old form quickly, he may not make it to Week 1 in Cincinnati.

Final Thoughts

The Bengals are entering 2025 with one of the most top-heavy rosters in the AFC. They have the stars, they have the quarterback, and they’ve retained key pieces of their offensive core. That said, championship windows are fleeting. To maximize this one, Cincinnati may need to make some tough choices. Cordell Volson and Zack Moss aren’t headline names, but they’re prime examples of where a contender can trim the fat and create flexibility.

Training camp will be the proving ground. If either veteran struggles or gets outshined by cheaper alternatives, expect the Bengals to act fast.