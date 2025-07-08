Things look settled for the Green Bay Packers at the running back position. Probably at quarterback, too, except perhaps from the viewpoint of one NFL insider. As for the overall team, here are two sneaky Packers trade candidates entering the team’s 2025 training camp.

It should come as no surprise that the Packers have the ability to deal from the wide receiver position. They have legitimate NFL dudes in Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson. Also, they have guys who could step into more of a key role this year. Included in that mix are Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams, Mecole Hardman, and Bo Melton.

That gives the Packers a lot of leeway when it comes time to talk trade.

Packers could deal WR Dontayvion Wicks

The Packers have tried to talk up Wicks ever since they drafted him in the fourth round back in 2023. And he has shown good moments on the field. Included in his mix has been a nose for the end zone with nine touchdowns over two NFL seasons.

And heading into this season, the Packers said they’ve seen growth, according to packers.com. Passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said Wicks may have missed out on some of the little things last season.

“I think early in the year, he wanted the results so bad,” Vrable said. “He wanted to catch the ball and score. He was getting open, and then he would have a bad drop, and everybody would be so upset over him. And he'd be down on himself. I think he really learned to just handle one play at a time. It just happens to some guys. They want to score four touchdowns. They want to have 120 yards. And sometimes like early on in your career you could be open, and Jordan (Love) doesn't look there. Or when he does, you have a drop, and then it weighs on you.”

Vrable said maturity is the biggest area of improvement for Wicks this offseason. He said it’s a carryover from the end of 2024.

“You saw at the end of the year when the ball was coming his way,” Vrable said. “There was a real confidence toward the end to get open and make the play. And just do one play at a time. If you watched our practices, the speed that he's playing at, Coach Getsy just came back here and was like, ‘Man, this guy is so fast. And he's practicing so hard.' And you can see it. He's in Year 3, and he knows the system, he's playing with confidence, and the energy's been awesome right now.”

A player who could give the Packers an opportunity to trade Wicks is newcomer Mecole Hardman. Vrable said Hardman has fit right into the Packers because of his willingness to adapt.

“He’s been very coachable,” Vrable said. “He's not like a vet who is stuck in his ways. (And) he's been an open book. He's won what, three out of five Super Bowls. So you talk about experience, I mean, no one else in this building has ever been to five. So he's been through a lot, but he wants to be coached. He wants to get his career back to what he was before he had the surgery and the injury, and he's been busting his butt.”

The emergence of Williams, of lack thereof, will also play a key role in whether the Packers make a deal. If Williams proves he’s ready to roll at the NFL level in year one, it gives the Packers more options.

Williams will certainly fight to get into the mix, according to his former coach at TCU, Malcolm Kelly, who also played in the NFL. Kelly said there’s determination in Williams’ game, according to Sports Illustrated.

“When this kid puts his mind to something, he’s like a dog chasing a ball, man,” Kelly said. “He’s just going to be super-persistent, professional, do things the right way, and I think those things will serve him well in his NFL journey.

“This dude is the ultimate team guy. He just wants to win, and he knows deep down that he can do things that a lot of guys can’t do.”

Packers could trade WR Mecole Hardman

Yep. If Hardman can’t edge into a spot and cause the Packers to consider dealing a guy like Wicks, it could he Hardman on the way out.

The speedy receiver offers value not just at the wideout position. He can also return kicks. Of course, that makes him more valuable to the Packers, too. But it’s always a numbers game in the NFL.

Hardman was able to open some eyes earlier this year in the Packers' minicamp. And LaFluer said he likes Hardman’s pedigree from a winning organization, according to packers.com.

“It's nice to have a guy that's played, and played in some big-time moments,” LaFleur said.

As for Hardman, he said he believes in himself.

“I can do a lot,” Hardman said. “Bring speed to the offense, whether it's the gadget plays or the deep balls down the field, the screen game, YAC. I’ve shown that over the years that once you get the ball in my hands, I can make things happen.”