The Minnesota Vikings have earned a chance to play for the NFC's top seed and the coveted bye week, after defeating the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 for their ninth consecutive win.

Vikings defensive back Cam Bynum led the team in another turnover celebration, following a Josh Jacobs fumble to begin the game.

Bynum recovered the fumble, and took off with his Vikings teammates downfield to line up for the celebration dance inspired by the Disney Channel classic High School Musical, starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

They performed the dance from “We're All In This Together,” and it was far from a lackadaisical effort, via Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune.

“Video of the Cam Bynum “High School Musical” celebration. My daughters will be replaying this for a while.”

It appears that the brilliance of these celebration performances are not by accident, but rather by preparation before games. Bynum posted a video of the squad's rehearsal before they brought it out in front of millions of people on live television.

The Vikings held off a late Packers comeback in Week 17, to secure the close 27-25 victory.

Vikings could swipe the No. 1 seed from the Lions

With the Vikings' win on Sunday, they are now in a winner-take-all situation against the Detroit Lions in Week 18. There is tremendous value on the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which comes with a first-round bye, and home-field advantage.

Throughout the season, Bynum also led the Vikings in celebrations from other Disney favorites like Parent Trap and Camp Rock. The team has a pivotal regular-season finale against the Lions, before their first matchup in the NFC playoffs, so it's likely that this won't be the last time that fans get to see Bynum's skills as a choreographer.