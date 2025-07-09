Brayan Bello has had plenty of strong performances in a Red Sox uniform, but his latest outing against the Colorado Rockies felt like a statement. Under the bright lights at Fenway Park, the young right-hander delivered a complete game gem that left his manager beaming and the crowd roaring.

Boston’s 10-2 victory was fueled by an offense that came alive in the middle innings, but Bello’s steady hand on the mound set the tone. He threw all nine innings, striking out ten and allowing just five hits and one walk. By the time he finished his 107th pitch, he had earned his second career complete game and showed exactly why the Red Sox trust him in big moments.

After the final out, manager Alex Cora wasted no time praising his starter. “Really good, especially early on,” he said. “He was on point. Some swing and misses, was on top of hitters, got ahead, stayed ahead, buried them. He was really good.”

Bello’s night started with a quick, efficient first inning that included two strikeouts and only seven pitches. He continued to pound the strike zone, getting ahead in counts and forcing the Rockies to swing early. His fastball had life, his changeup dipped out of the zone, and his sinker locked up hitters looking for something to drive.

It was the kind of performance that can inspire a clubhouse. The Red Sox bullpen stayed quiet in the ninth because Bello never gave them a reason to get loose. Even when Hunter Goodman spoiled the shutout with a late home run, Bello kept his composure and closed the game by freezing Ryan McMahon with a fastball on the outside corner.

Offensively, Boston took a few innings to get rolling. The sixth inning broke the game open when Ceddanne Rafaela ripped a two-run double that brought the crowd to its feet. From there, the Red Sox lineup poured it on. Trevor Story crushed a three-run homer in the seventh, and Jarren Duran added a massive 456-foot blast that seemed to land somewhere beyond the bullpen.

Romy Gonzalez led the way with three hits, including a triple. Story and Duran each collected two hits of their own. It was the kind of balanced attack that Boston hopes to see more often as the season heats up.

Bello’s outing came at an important moment for the Red Sox rotation. With injuries testing the staff’s depth, the 26-year-old stepped up and delivered nine innings of efficient, confident pitching. Since the start of June, he has posted an ERA under three, showing that he is growing into a reliable presence every fifth day.

Cora could not have been happier with the way Bello carried himself. The manager said it felt like Bello was in control from the start and never let up. Performances like this are why the Red Sox believe he can anchor their pitching staff for years to come.

For fans, it was a reminder of how special Bello can be when everything clicks. A complete game in today’s game is rare enough. Doing it with ten strikeouts and only one walk is the mark of a pitcher who is starting to figure out exactly who he can be.

The Red Sox will look to build on this win, and Bello will carry the confidence of a night where everything worked and nothing rattled him.