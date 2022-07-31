Justin Jefferson has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. That is not an exaggeration: the third-year Minnesota Vikings wide-out routinely balls out for his team no matter who their opponent is. In his first two seasons in the league, Jefferson has posted over 3000 yards total. That’s an incredible number for a young receiver.

A big reason for Jefferson’s success in the league is his confidence in himself. The Vikings WR made headlines last month when he called himself the second-best wide receiver in the league. Justin Jefferson put only Davante Adams above him, with JJ claiming that he’s better than the likes of Cooper Kupp, Keenan Allen, and others.

A month later, how does Justin Jefferson feel about these rankings? Well, pretty much the same. In fact, the Vikings WR doubled down on his claim that he’s better than Kupp, saying that: (via Pioneers Press)

“Coop is good, but I’ll say he’s behind me,” Jefferson said.

Rams fans aren’t going to like that one, especially after last season. After a few seasons of solid play, Cooper Kupp broke out last season as the biggest threat on a stacked LA roster. Kupp had a monster year, posting 1,974 yards on 145 receptions and 16 touchdowns. His Triple Crown efforts easily landed him the Offensive Player of the Year award last season.

To his credit, Justin Jefferson came as close as humanly possible to Cooper Kupp’s godly 2021 season. The Vikings WR had an incredible 2021, catching for 1,616 yards on 108 receptions last year. Perhaps you may not believe JJ’s claim now, but you’re sorely mistaken if you think he’s that far behind from Kupp.