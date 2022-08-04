Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows he’ll never be able to play like Lamar Jackson, but that doesn’t mean he’ll stop improving himself. While he can’t be as deadly as Jackson as a dual-threat QB, he understands it will benefit him to improve his mobility and let his defenders keep guessing of his next move on the field.

That is why Cousins has taken on tennis as part of his offseason training regiment. Not only is serving a tennis ball similar to throwing a football, but the lateral movement and footwork needed in playing the sport are also crucial for the Vikings QB in a bid to improve his movement in the pocket.

“I’ll never be a Lamar Jackson type, but I think playing tennis is just one way to kind train that instinct of moving and running,” the 33-year-old Cousins said, per Bally Sports.

Kirk Cousins’ improved mobility should only give the Vikings a much-needed boost, especially after a 2021 campaign that saw them fail to register a winning record (8-9) and miss the postseason.

Minnesota’s offense was average at best last season, and while it had its strong moments, it could have certainly used some variety. If Cousins can make life hard a little difficult for opposing defenses, then it could give a significant uptick to their attack.

Of course the Vikings faithful are hopeful that Cousins’ offseason work will translate to the field. Though as things currently stand, there’s no reason not to be optimistic about the QB and the upcoming 2022 season.