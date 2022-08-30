Vikings pull the plug on Kellen Mond experiment

The Minnesota Vikings are done with Kellen Mond. The second-year quarterback was one of the backups to Kirk Cousins coming into the 2022 NFL season, but clearly didn’t do enough to secure his place on the team.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are waiving Kellen Mond.

“The Vikings are waiving QB Kellen Mond, per source. A third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2021, Mond had a lot of fans in the pre-draft process. But he struggled in preseason action and Minnesota’s new regime traded for Nick Mullens recently. Now, Mond heads to waivers.”

The Vikings are doing their part to cut the roster down to the required 53-man limit. But it’s not simply a case of Kellen Mond being the odd man out in the QB room. Minnesota made a move to acquire quarterback Nick Mullens to bolster the backup QB spot in a clear sign that they weren’t convinced of Mond’s ability to spell Kirk Cousins if need be.

Mond played in just one game during his rookie campaign, going 2-for-3 for five yards. His performances during this preseason didn’t do him any favors, either. He finished with a 29-for-51 passing clip for a total of 303 yards with two interceptions to match his two touchdowns thrown.