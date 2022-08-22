The Minnesota Vikings added another name to their quarterback depth chart behind starter Kirk Cousins. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Vikings have acquired quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2024 second-round conditional pick.

Trade! The #Raiders are sending QB Nick Mullens to the #Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024, per sources. A new potential backup for Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/wZmYddMmay — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2022

Here’s more from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

The conditions of the 7th rounder: Mullens must be active for one game in 2022. https://t.co/I1xOPEwrgq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2022

The Vikings were actually able to personally see Nick Mullens in action in the preseason, and that was probably a big factor in their decision to trade for him. Mullens went 7 of 9 for 94 passing yards and a touchdown without an interception and a sack in the Raiders’ 26-20 home win over the Vikings back in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. The following game, Mullen went 6 of 9 for 39 passing yards without a turnover in the Raiders’ 15-13 road victory against the Miami Dolphins. Mullens signed a one-year deal with the Raiders back in April 2022 worth $2 million.

The addition of Nick Mullens to the Vikings’ roster room makes the QB backup battle even more interesting. Minnesota still has veteran Sean Mannion and a youngster in Kellen Mond, who is thought to have the lead in this particular quarterback competition. Mond also shined in the aforementioned preseason showdown against the Raiders, passing for 119 yards and a couple of touchdowns with zero interceptions on 9 of 14 completions. Mannion was 8 of 12 in that game for 79 passing yards. However, the decision of the Vikings to trade for Mullens also came after the team’s 17-7 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 of the preseason. In that game, Mond and Mannion combined for just 136 passing yards, with Mond going 10 of 20 with two interceptions.