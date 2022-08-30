Vikings shock world by cutting defensive player on top of depth chart

Final cut down day is always full of surprises. Even the most ardent Minnesota Vikings follower, though, was no doubt shocked by their team’s release of a player who’s been a long presumed starter.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings parted ways with defensive lineman Armon Watts on Tuesday as part of their last round of cuts ahead of the 2022 regular season opener.

Another surprise: The #Vikings are waiving starting DT Armon Watts, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

The fourth-year pro started multiple preseason games for Minnesota, and was still listed as a No. 1 defensive end on the team’s official depth chart upon news of his release.

David Canter, president of football operations at talent agency GSE Worldwide, was left stunned by Minnesota cutting ties with Watts. Even local beat writers like Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press called the move a “shocker.”

This one is a shocker. He was listed as first team on the depth chart. He was the only first-team player who played in second preseason game so they obviously did want to get a longer look at him. https://t.co/DZj5x3EuuY — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 30, 2022

The Vikings selected Watts in the sixth round (No. 190) of the 2019 draft. The 6’5, 307-pounder spent four seasons at the University of Arkansas, coming into his own as a senior with career-highs of 49 tackles, seven sacks and eight-and-a-half tackles for loss.

Watts played in seven games for Minnesota as a rookie, finishing with 13 tackles, one-and-a-half sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble. He became a regular across the Vikings’ defensive line in 2020 and 2021, starting nine games last season en route to 46 tackles, five sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

According to Tomasson, the Vikings waived Watts in conjunction with a trade with the Houston Texans for 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock. The 6’3, 290-pound Blacklock is due $1.3 million this season, just more than half of what Minnesota was slated to pay Watts.

Those close to Armon Watts were shocked when he was cut and said it came out of the blue that the #Vikings waived him after they reached a deal to acquire Ross Blacklock from the Texans. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 30, 2022

Money a factor in decision by #Vikings to waive Armon Watts and acquire Ross Blacklock. Watts got a salary escalator for his play last year to make his base salary $2.54 million. By cutting him Vikings clear that $2.54 million on cap. Blacklock has a base salary of $1.332 million — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 30, 2022

Expect Blacklock to compete with Jonathan Bullard and James Lynch for the snaps at 3-4 defensive end vacated by Watts. As teams across the league continue making cuts, it likely won’t be long until Watts finds a new home, either.