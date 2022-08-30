fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

Vikings shock world by cutting defensive player on top of depth chart

Vikings

Final cut down day is always full of surprises. Even the most ardent Minnesota Vikings follower, though, was no doubt shocked by their team’s release of a player who’s been a long presumed starter.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings parted ways with defensive lineman Armon Watts on Tuesday as part of their last round of cuts ahead of the 2022 regular season opener.

The fourth-year pro started multiple preseason games for Minnesota, and was still listed as a No. 1 defensive end on the team’s official depth chart upon news of his release.

David Canter, president of football operations at talent agency GSE Worldwide, was left stunned by Minnesota cutting ties with Watts. Even local beat writers like Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press called the move a “shocker.”

The Vikings selected Watts in the sixth round (No. 190) of the 2019 draft. The 6’5, 307-pounder spent four seasons at the University of Arkansas, coming into his own as a senior with career-highs of 49 tackles, seven sacks and eight-and-a-half tackles for loss.

Watts played in seven games for Minnesota as a rookie, finishing with 13 tackles, one-and-a-half sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble. He became a regular across the Vikings’ defensive line in 2020 and 2021, starting nine games last season en route to 46 tackles, five sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

According to Tomasson, the Vikings waived Watts in conjunction with a trade with the Houston Texans for 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock. The 6’3, 290-pound Blacklock is due $1.3 million this season, just more than half of what Minnesota was slated to pay Watts.

Expect Blacklock to compete with Jonathan Bullard and James Lynch for the snaps at 3-4 defensive end vacated by Watts. As teams across the league continue making cuts, it likely won’t be long until Watts finds a new home, either.

Packers, Packers roster cuts, Packers 53-man roster
JUST IN:
Related Topics