The Minnesota Vikings were one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2024 season. Minnesota won 14 games with Sam Darnold at quarterback, but fell short in the playoffs. Now it is time for second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy to make his mark in 2025.

Vikings legend Randy Moss is a big believer in Justin Jefferson. Moss even claimed that Jefferson is on pace to become the greatest wide receiver of all time.

“I think Justin Jefferson is on pace to be arguably the greatest ever and definitely the greatest Viking to ever do it!” Moss told TMZ Sports on Saturday.

Moss believes that Jefferson is a “complete” wide receiver who can win in any number of ways.

“I've always been a fan of a complete football player, where you can score from anywhere on the field. And Justin brings that to the table,” Moss said.

Moss also added that it is important for legendary players to score a lot of touchdowns.

“If you want to really be legendary, this is speaking for all wide receivers, not just Justin Jefferson, you gotta find ways to get in that end zone and bring the fans out of the stands up out of their seats,” Moss concluded.

Jefferson is certainly well on his way to joining the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He has scored 40 touchdowns during the first five years of his professional career.

Hopefully Jefferson picks up where he left off last season in 2025.

Justin Jefferson's important message to Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy before training camp

If Justin Jefferson is going to have a good season, he'll need help from his second-year quarterback.

Jefferson explained one important message he has for McCarthy ahead of the 2025 season.

“From what I've learned, I would say the difference between me and a different receiver is what I put on the top of my routes,” Jefferson said, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “The flavor I have on the tops, the stride length that I have with my routes, and just knowing certain routes that I'll break it off at a certain distance, that another receiver might break it off a little earlier, because of my stride length. So all of that just goes into play, and the more we're out here and just having those reps, the better we're going to be.”

It is incredibly important for a quarterback and wide receiver to have chemistry on the field.

The Vikings will give both players plenty of reps together during training camp later this month.