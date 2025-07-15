The Minnesota Vikings will face huge expectations during the 2025 NFL season. Minnesota shocked the NFL by winning 14 games in 2024 with Sam Darnold at quarterback. Now the Vikings face the possibility of being without one of their top offensive weapons to start the regular season.

Jordan Addison's jury trial, stemming from his 2024 DUI citation, remains set on Tuesday in Superior Court of California per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Addison has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Adam Schefter noted that if Addison is convicted, he could face a baseline three-game suspension according to NFL policy.

Addison was arrested in the summer of 2024 for an alleged drinking under the influence violation. He was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found asleep at the wheel near LAX.

Addison was later charged with two misdemeanors after his DUI arrest.

When on the field, Addison has been everything the Vikings hoped he would be. He posted 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as as rookie. Addison followed that up with similar stats in 2024 despite the change from Kirk Cousins to Darnold at quarterback.

Now Addison must get used to catching passes from J.J. McCarthy.

If Addison misses the first three games of the regular season, he'll miss games against the Bears, Falcons, and Bengals.

How Vikings would deal with a potential Jordan Addison suspension

It seems the Vikings already have a plan in case they're without Addison for a few games.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told ESPN earlier this spring about the team's plans in case Addison is suspended or otherwise misses time.

O'Connell pointed to former sixth-round pick Jalen Nailor as an adequate replacement.

“I think we basically went through that last year with Jordan [missing games],” O'Connell said via ESPN. “We essentially, for two and a half games, didn't have him, and we were able to beat the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans with Jalen Nailor playing huge roles in those games.”

Nailor had a breakout season in 2024, hauling in 28 receptions for 414 yards and six touchdowns. He proved that he can be a valuable piece of Minnesota's offense.

O'Connell has big expectations for Nailor ahead of the 2025 season. Regardless of whether Addison is on the field or not.

“I think this is a massive, massive year for his career,” O'Connell added.

It will be exciting to see what the Vikings can do on offense with QB J.J. McCarthy later this fall.