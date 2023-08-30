The Minnesota Vikings signed veteran running back Myles Gaskin on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter. Gaskin was released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday but quickly found a second NFL home with the Vikings.

Gaskin spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dolphins who drafted him in the seventh round in 2019. He played in 38 games, starting 17 of them. His best season was in 2021 when he did not miss a game and started 10 for Miami, rushing for 612 yards and scoring seven total touchdowns.

Gaskin failed to stand out in a crowded Dolphins running back room last season, getting 10 carries in four games. Despite signing an extension with Miami in March, Gaskin will start his 2023 season in another uniform.

The Vikings are starting a new era of sorts in the offensive backfield. Longtime starter Dalvin Cook is no longer with the team, so the reins have been handed to Alexander Mattison.

Mattison served as Cook's primary backup for each of the last four seasons and filled in nicely for Cook when he was injured. In six starts with the Vikings, Mattison averaged 79.5 yards per game and scored five total touchdowns. He averages 4.1 yards per carry for his career.

Myles Gaskin joins a crop of backup running backs on the Vikings roster that have a combined 28 NFL carries. He is by far the most experienced in the group besides Alexander Mattison and may get a chance to carve out a role in what should be a top-10 offense in Minnesota.