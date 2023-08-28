The Minnesota Vikings are expecting another big season from star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and rightfully so. Jefferson has put himself in the conversation of being the best wide receiver in the NFL ever since he was drafted, which is why rumors are swirling that the Vikings are trying to lock him up to a contract extension as soon as possible, reports Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

“No one's talking much about it, but the Vikings are making an effort to get wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed before the season starts. Jefferson's kept a pretty low profile about this one, and talks, as far as I can tell, have gone fine.”

If the rumors are true, then Vikings fans will be pumped up to hear that Minnesota is trying to lock up Justin Jefferson to a long-term contract before the 2023 NFL season arrives. The Vikings were a very solid team last year and figure to be again this season, with Jefferson playing a pivotal role in maintaining their contender status in the NFC.

Of course, there are many doubters of the Vikings around the NFL, particularly because Kirk Cousins is their quarterback. Cousins has proven to be a stable NFL quarterback during the regular season, but like he failed to do so last year, he doesn't show up in the postseason. Additionally, the NFC North is looking like it is going to be a lot more competitive this season.

Stay tuned into any additional rumors surrounding a contract extension for Justin Jefferson with the NFL season looming. The Vikings would be wise to secure one of the best at his position as he heads towards the prime of his career.