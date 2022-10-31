Minnesota Vikings veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson becomes the latest NFL figure to make fun of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s love for the Call of Duty video game. In one hilarious moment during Sunday’s game between the Vikings and the Cardinals, Peterson dished out a celebration he very much likely made to troll Murray.

Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

“I asked Patrick Peterson what game he was pretending to play with his video-game celebration: ‘I think it’s called Call of Duty? I’m not much of a gamer. Heard it just came out.’”

Murray had an uneven performance against the Vikings. He finished with 326 passing yards on 31-of-44 completions to go with three touchdowns, but he was also intercepted twice and was sacked three times for a loss of 29 yards. Viking counterpart Kirk Cousins had a more consistent game, passing for 232 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions and three sacks for a loss of 24 yards while connecting on 23-of-36 throws.

With the Cardinals taking a 34-26 loss at the hands of Patrick Peterson and the Vikings, Arizona is now two games below .500 at 3-5. They have lost three of their last four games.

As for the Vikings, they showed that an extra week of rest (they were coming out of a Week 7 bye heading into the Cardinals game) did not make them rusty at all, firing on all cylinders, especially offensively, in their first game back from a long layoff.

Up next for the 6-1 Vikings is a road game in Week 9 versus the Washington Commanders.