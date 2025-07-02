The Arizona Diamondbacks (43-42) desperately need Zac Gallen to start acting more like the man who has made a significant impact on the mound the previous three seasons. While the organization would surely appreciate it if he boosts its playoff odds, which are in a somewhat precarious position at the moment, it also wants the right-handed starting pitcher to increase his trade value. Well, he did exactly that on Tuesday night, throwing a beauty in an 8-2 win versus the San Francisco Giants (45-41).

Gallen allowed just one run on five hits while recording a whopping 10 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings of work, looking like the ace who fans have been begging to see for the last three months. The D-backs found themselves in a 2-0 hole after Gallen scuffled in the second inning, but both he and the lineup rallied to give the club a divisional win in Chase Field.

Few people are more grateful to see the month of July than the 2023 All-Star, who gave up 21 earned runs and nine home runs in 30 1/3 innings in June. Gallen still has a frightful 5.45 ERA to go along with 42 walks this season, but this latest outing is deeply encouraging.

Arizona's offense continues to perform at an excellent level, with seven of nine batters recording a hit versus San Francisco. An unlikely hero emerged, as defense-and-speed guy Jake McCarthy blasted a three-run 422-foot bomb to put the Diamondbacks on top 4-2 in the fourth inning. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Randal Grichuk and James McCann also homered, flexing their muscles against a lauded Giants bullpen. This is Gallen's night, however.

What will Diamondbacks do with Zac Gallen?

The bespectacled hurler displayed excellent command and confidence. Although he has had a disastrous contract year thus far, there is still time for him to earn some money back before the season ends. The question is, though, what uniform will he be wearing for the majority of the summer?

The Snakes cleared .500 once again and are now three games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the third and final National League Wild Card slot. Overcoming such a deficit is certainly feasible in theory, but they have an abysmal/shorthanded relief unit and have to jump four teams to clinch a playoff berth. Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen may deem it more practical to maximize Zac Gallen's return value ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

That decision becomes easier if the 29-year-old strings together a few more dominant starts, but it also becomes harder if the club rattles off wins. Arizona will closely monitor this complicated situation over the next few weeks.