Kyler Murray hilariously mocked by Richard Sherman with ‘Call of Duty’ jab

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is a big fan of the ‘Call of Duty’ video game. It’s not a secret, as he’s been a Twitch streamer of that game. There’s really nothing wrong with it, though, a perception among NFL fans exists that Murray’s focus on football might be getting compromised by his COD obsession.

Enter former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, who hilariously dropped a comment just before the Thursday Night Football game between Kyler Murray and the Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints.

“I bet he knows when a new map drops,” Sherman said before the contest, obviously referencing Kyler Murray’s fandom of Call of Duty (h/t Ari Meirov). It’s a timely take, too. After all, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” is getting released Friday.

Here’s how it sounded like during the pregame broadcast of the Cardinals-Saints matchup.

Richard Sherman kept dropping 'Call of Duty' lines about Kyler Murray in the Amazon TNF pregame show.🏈🎮😂 pic.twitter.com/DSUi1eygzq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 21, 2022

Regardless of how excited Kyler Murray is about playing Call of Duty, the Cardinals just need him to prove that he can deliver for the team. Murray has not been consistent this season, and it shows in the Cardinals’ 2-4 record heading into the meeting with the Saints. Arizona has lost its last two games going into Week 7, and that includes the Cardinals’ incredibly frustrating 19-9 loss to Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 on the road.

The Cardinals’ offense hasn’t been clicking as good as it was expected to run prior to the 2022 NFL season. They averaged just 19.0 points through six weeks of football, but Kyler Murray could be close to turning this around under center, especially with DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension.