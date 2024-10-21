At the Minnesota Vikings' recent loss to the Detroit Lions, Star Wars star Daisy Ridley teamed with Viktor the Viking. They both appeared in a video together doing the iconic skol chant.

The video was posted on the Vikings' Instagram account. After stretching, Viktor and Ridley did the skol chant as the latter wore a number 18 jersey, presumably wide receiver Justin Jefferson's.

“The skol chant is strong with this one,” the Vikings' caption begins. “Thanks to [Daisy Ridley] for coming out to today's game!”

This video was not the only moment caught of Daisy Ridley at the Vikings game. Another video showed her during the game in the crowd rooting on the Vikings.

The appearance at the game came during the Star Wars star's time in Minnesota. She will be appearing at the Twin Cities Film Festival on October 21, 2024, to promote her latest project, Magpie.

The movie was written by Ridley's husband, Tom Bateman, and directed by Sam Yates. It follows a father who is chaperoning his daughter while she films a movie with an A-list actress. His wife and newborn baby are home, but he begins falling for the actress.

Magpie premiered at the 2024 South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival on March 9, 2024. It will be released in the United States on October 25, 2024.

Daisy Ridley's Star Wars career

Before her Star Wars fame, Ridley had roles in episodes of Casualty, Youngers, and Toast of London. She also appeared in several short films.

In 2015, Ridley made her Star Wars debut as Rey in The Force Awakens. The movie was a huge hit, grossing over $2 billion at the box office. It remains the highest-grossing entry in the entire franchise.

Two sequels were released in the trilogy. The Last Jedi, written and directed by Rian Johnson. It still made over $1 billion, grossing $1.3 billion to be exact, but was a step down from its predecessor's haul.

The final entry, The Rise of Skywalker, made just over $1 billion worldwide on a budget of $275 million. She will return to the franchise in an upcoming Star Wars movie that will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

During her Star Wars trilogy, Ridley took on other roles in the English dub of Only Yesterday, Peter Rabbit, and Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express.

After the trilogy ended, Ridley starred in Chaos Walking with Tom Holland. Doug Liman directed the sci-fi movie, which was based on the 2008 novel The Knife of Never Letting Go.

She then appeared in several indie movies, including Sometimes I Think About Dying, The Inventor, and The Marsh King's Daughter.

Ridley portrays Gertrude Ederle in a new biopic for Disney titled Young Woman and the Sea. Ederle was the first woman to swim across the English Channel. Jeff Nathanson wrote the script based on Glenn Stout's 2009 biography of the same name. Joachim Rønning directed it.

Young Woman and the Sea was originally slated for a Disney+ release. However, Disney then gave it a limited theatrical release before coming to streaming.