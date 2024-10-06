The Minnesota Vikings stayed undefeated in Week 5, beating the New York Jets in London 23-17. Despite picking up the W, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and head coach Kevin O'Connell were not happy with how the offense played.

“I feel like we didn't play well on the offensive side of the ball,” Jefferson told the NFL Network's Stacey Dales after the game. “We didn't have any energy. … It's definitely a tough win. We definitely gotta give thanks to our defense today for giving us this dub. But, offensively, it wasn't good enough.”

Jefferson's head coach agreed with the All-Pro pass-catcher.

“Kevin O'Connell also taking a frank approach to speaking about the Vikings' offense. ‘Not up to our standard,' but notes the defense took care of the endgame,” ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported.

While Sam Darnold and company looked rough at times in the Vikings-Jets tilt across the Pond, they still did enough to keep their unblemished record in 2024.

Vikings offense vs. defense

Sam Darnold, and by extension, the Vikings offense struggled against a good Jets defense. The QB completed fewer than half of his passes, going 14-of-31 for 179 yards with an interception and no touchdowns. Justin Jefferson was still able to make the most of his touches, though, catching six balls for 92 yards.

While Kevin O'Connell's offense struggled, defensive coordinator Brian Flores' defense was excellent most of the game.

The unit allowed just 254 total yards and limited the potent Jets rushing attack to 36 yards on the ground. They also sacked Aaron Rodgers three times and picked him off three times as well. Minnesota's D forced six punts and allowed the Jets O five third-down conversions on 17 attempts

Minnesota will remain undefeated for at least one more week as the team returns to the States and heads into their Week 6 bye. When they play again in Week 7, it will be in a massive NFC matchup against the Detroit Lions.