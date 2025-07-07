Nikola Jokic is having the time of his life in this offseason, as he has been making the most of his time to do something he loves the most — watch beloved horses race around in his home nation of Serbia. And on Sunday, the Denver Nuggets star could not contain his excitement as his (literal) horse in the race won — destroying allegations of his nonchalance.

Jokic has long been memed as someone who'd enjoy seeing his horses win more than he'd enjoy winning the NBA championship. And while that isn't exactly true, it's rather clear that horse-racing is one of the most important things to him and that he gets a great deal of satisfaction as well when winning in this aspect of his life.

Nikola Jokić winning even in the off-season. A horse-racing victory!

pic.twitter.com/0aKhXNNMUg — Katy Winge (@katywinge) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

We’re so back 🐴 pic.twitter.com/FpHwUaaUVM — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

In terms of his hierarchy of love, his horses appear to be just behind his lovely wife, Natalija, and their two children, and his family, which includes his brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja, who've become famous for their intimidating presence on the sidelines when watching Nuggets games.

Considering how Jokic put the Nuggets on his back for the entirety of the 2024-25 season, fans of the three-time MVP are more than happy to see him find rest and recreation back home as he prepares for another championship push this upcoming season with Denver's bolstered roster.

“Pure love for his horses. Jok rules,” X user @mltd30mg90 wrote.

“GOAT does what makes him happy. 👍🙏🐐👌,” @V_Nikolovski12 added.

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing him happy,” @v8tiger expressed.

“He is more happy than when he scores a halfcourt shot😂,” @FCBFrontman observed.

“That horse should sit behind the bench in every Nuggets game. Give Jok the ‘winning the championship' type of energy!” @ChartDavidson furthered.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets look to follow in the horse's footsteps and win it all

The Nuggets suffered from a lack of depth all throughout the 2024-25 season. But they seem to have remedied this problem heading into the 2025-26 campaign. They traded Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson, and with the money they saved up, they managed to bring in Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. Securing Jonas Valanciunas' services would only be the cherry on top.

Jokic now has the deepest roster around him yet, and considering how they pushed the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder to the brink, the Nuggets have to be regarded as one of the most legitimate contending teams heading into next season.