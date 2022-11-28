Published November 28, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Vin Diesel was in attendance for one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ games in the Crypto.com Arena. The Hollywood superstar then decided to use one of his photos from the occasion to send a message on Instagram involving Britney Griner.

In his post, Diesel stated how he’s supporting the cause for Griner’s release from a Russian prison:

“I need Brittney Griner home before Christmas,” the actor wrote in his caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

The photo’s pretty cool especially since you have both LeBron James and Anthony Davis turning their heads to look at Diesel, who himself was giving a thumbs-up. Leave it to Vin Diesel and his huge personality to grab all the attention during a star-studded basketball spectacle.

Diesel clearly offers his support to Britney Griner who still remains jailed in Russia over allegedly false drug charges. The WNBA star was recently transferred to a Russian penal colony, where the conditions are reportedly bleak, to say the least. There have been calls for Griner’s immediate release, and Vin Diesel has now come out to support the cause.

It is worth noting, however, that more than a few folks in the comments section believe that Diesel’s account was hacked and that he wasn’t actually the one who was behind this most recent post. Well, as of writing, it has been five hours since the photo was posted and Vin Diesel hasn’t taken it down, so this could point to the fact that it was the Fast & Furious star who posted the same.