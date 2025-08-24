The Baltimore Orioles went into the 2025 season with significant momentum. They had been a playoff team in the American League for each of the two previous seasons and they were expected to battle the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

However, the Orioles got off to a brutal start and they quickly found themselves in last place in the division. They have had a few surges during the season, but they have not been able to get out of the cellar. There have been disappointments up and down the lineup, but it is clear that they have a number of talented players who are likely to bounce back in future seasons.

The best of their young players is shortstop Gunnar Henderson. He has tremendous range in the field and he can hit for power with his excellent swing. Henderson and the Orioles have seen a number of young players in the American League East — including Samuel Basallo of the Orioles — receive high-priced contract extensions from their teams.

Henderson was asked if he would consider a contract extension from the Orioles.

“If they bring it there, then I’ll definitely look at it with my team and be happy to look over it,” Henderson said, per Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun.

“I want to be in a winning culture. That’s the No. 1 thing for me. Losing doesn’t sit well with me. I want to be in a place where I can win, and hopefully they’ll continue to show that.”

Henderson and Jackson Holiday give Orioles a prime SS-2B combination

The Orioles are hoping to turn things around in the final weeks of the regular season. If they are going to find a way to play the role of spoiler against the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Yankees, their top young players are going to have to produce consistently.

They recently swept a two-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, and both Henderson and Jackson Holiday played key roles. Henderson has had a good but not great offensive season. He is slashing .281/.352/.466 with 15 home runs and 57 runs batted in. Henderson has stolen 16 bases and scored 70 runs.

Holiday has also shown flashes this season with 15 home runs and 49 RBI. He has swiped 12 passes and tallied 57 runs.

If the Orioles are going to improve next season, they need former No. 1 draft pick Adley Rutschman to return to top form. He is hitting just .227 this season with 9 home runs and 29 RBI. Much more is expected from him.