Published November 15, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Brittney Griner remains imprisoned in Russia, but it looks like negotiations between Washington and Moscow are progressing.

According to the latest Associated Press report, CIA director Bill Burns is meeting with his Russian counterpart, SVR spy agency head Sergey Naryshkin, on Monday in Turkey to discuss various issues. Among the topics they are going to address is Griner’s imprisonment, as well as a potential prisoner exchange to get her released.

A White House National Security Council official revealed the plan to AP, though the said official has maintained anonymity since they are not authorized to comment publicly about the meeting.

“The official said Burns and Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s SVR spy agency, would not discuss settlement of the war in Ukraine. Burns is also expected to raise the cases of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, two Americans detained in Russia whom the Biden administration has been pressing to release in a prisoner exchange,” AP mentioned.

It’s unknown how the meeting will affect the negotiations to bring Brittney Griner back home, though there is definitely an increasing pressure on the Joe Biden administration and the US government to take action and avoid prolonging the issue.

Griner has been reportedly transferred to a Russian penal colony recently, prompting concerns about his condition because of the notoriety of Russian penal colonies when it comes to abuse and grueling labor. The Phoenix Mercury player has been sentenced to nine years of imprisonment in Russia over drug smuggling charges.