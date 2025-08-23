Los Angeles Rams safety Tanner Ingle has been fined $4,666 by the NFL for his hit on the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston during their preseason game last week, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The play occurred in the first quarter as Johnston attempted to catch a deep pass from quarterback Justin Herbert. Ingle’s contact left the 2023 first-round pick with a concussion, forcing him to exit the game. Though the maneuver was not deemed illegal at the time, the league considered the hit excessively forceful.

Medical personnel initially brought a stretcher onto the field, but Johnston was eventually able to get up with assistance before leaving on a cart. He was transported to a local hospital for further testing. The receiver remained in concussion protocol in the following days and missed practice sessions before returning for individual drills ahead of the Chargers’ preseason finale against San Francisco.

The Rams ultimately defeated the Chargers 23-22 in that contest, but the aftermath has placed Ingle’s future in doubt. The 25-year-old safety went undrafted out of NC State in 2023 and has spent the past two seasons on the Rams’ practice squad. He signed reserve/futures contracts in both 2024 and 2025 in an attempt to secure a role on the active roster.

Ingle’s college career at NC State was productive, with 310 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 13 pass deflections across 56 games. His exceptional 2021 season earned him first-team All-ACC honors after recording 82 tackles, while his 2022 campaign included 83 tackles and two interceptions.

Despite his efforts to make the Rams’ roster, Ingle has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game. His preseason action has included a sack against Chargers quarterback Max Duggan and a pass deflection, along with nine tackles against the Cleveland Browns in Los Angeles’ preseason finale. Notably, he was also involved in a play that left Browns running back Pierre Strong briefly evaluated for a concussion.

With established safeties Kamren Kinchens, Kam Curl, and Jaylen McCollough expected to secure roster spots, Ingle faces an uphill climb to remain on the team heading into the 2025 season.

For the Chargers, Johnston continues to be an important part of the receiver rotation, joining Keenan Allen, rookie Ladd McConkey, and fellow first-year wideouts Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The Chargers begin their regular season on September 5, when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil.