UFC Vegas 87: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev continues on the prelims with a fight between promotional newcomers Vinicius Oliviera and Bernardo Sopai in the bantamweight division. Oliveira has secured his contract with a knockout victory in his Contender Series fight his last time out meanwhile, Sopai is stepping in on less than a week's notice for his UFC debut winning each of his last three fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Oliveira-Sopai prediction and pick.
Vinicius Oliveira (19-3) secured his contract with a brutal first-round knockout of Victor Madrigal on the Contender Series. Oliveira was slated to face off against Yanis Ghemmouri but unfortunately, Ghemmouri had to withdraw from the bout. Now, Oliveira will take on short-notice newcomer Bernardo Sopai in his UFC debut this weekend at UFC Vegas 87.
Bernardo Sopai (11-2) was getting ready for a fight next week at Allstars Fight Night in Sweden but instead, he answered the call to make his UFC debut this weekend when he takes on Vinicius Oliveira. Sopai comes into this fight with a ton of experience for only being 23 years old with finished in 10 of his 11 victories. He will be looking to make a statement when he takes on Vinicius Oliveira this weekend at UFC Vegas 87.
UFC Vegas 87 Odds: Vinicius Oliveira-Bernardo Sopai Odds
Vinicius Oliveira: -130
Bernardo Sopai: +110
Over 1.5 rounds: -140
Under 1.5 rounds: +110
Why Vinicius Oliveira Will Win
Vinicius Oliveira is riding a two-fight knockout streak as he comes into his UFC debut this weekend at UFC Vegas 87. He secured his contract after a brutal one-punch knockout of Victor Madrigal in round one of the Contender Series last year. Oliveira has finished 15 of his 19 wins by knockout and will be looking to make it 16 when he takes on fellow promotional newcomer Bernardo Sopai .
Oliveira was getting ready to take on Yanis Ghemmouri but now will be taking on Bernardo Sopaj who's stepping in on less than a week's notice. This is certainly a tougher matchup for Oliveira as Sopai is a much more dangerous striker but he gives up a bit of size standing in at only 5'6″. Oliveira possesses the long-range attacks with his Muay Thai striking to keep Sopai at the end of his strikes and as long as he doesn't get wild and stays technical he could finish Sopai for yet another knockout victory on his resume.
Why Bernardo Sopai Will Win
Bernardo Sopai is a product of AllStars Training Center where the likes of Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Gustafsson, Guram Kutateladze, and others train. He quickly got out to a 6-0 start to his professional career only to hit a road block going 2-2 in his next four fights. Since then, he has won each of his last three fights all by finish and will be looking to make a statement after getting the call-up on less than a week's notice to take on Vinicius Oliveira.
Sopai may be small in stature but he is a brute for someone who is just 5'6″. He also packs a punch in his strikes with seven of his 11 wins coming by knockout. If Oliveira comes to brawl with Sopai it could end very badly for the Brazilian. Oliveira has been knocked out in all three of his losses and if he expects to come in there and go toe-to-toe with Sopai he could be on the receiving end of his fourth knockout defeat as Sopai secures his first UFC win and score the upset victory.
Final Vinicius Oliveira-Bernardo Sopai Prediction & Pick
This should be an absolute banger that is expected to not see the judge's scorecards. Oliveira is coming off one of the most vicious knockouts in Contender Series history which was his 15th knockout victory of his career. He has a Muay Thai style striking background and he utilizes that to its full extent with leg kicks, a high guard, elbows, and vicious knockout power. Being as he will be the taller and longer fighter he will be at his best when he is utilizing his long-range attacks to keep Sopai at the end of his strikes.
As for Sopai, he is only 23 years old but has a plethora of high-level experience and has been on the UFC's radar for quite some time now. He answered the call on less than a week's notice showing that he is ready to make an impact from day one. Ultimately, expect these two to come out of the gate firing heavy artillery early and it will be Oliveira will be dictating the pace of the fight in the early going but it will be when he gets too wild as he has in previous fights that Sopai will land a vicious counter right hook setting him down, getting the knockout, and make a statement in his UFC debut.
Final Vinicius Oliveira-Bernardo Sopaj Prediction & Pick: Bernardo Sopai (+110), Over 1.5 Rounds (-140)