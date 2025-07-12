Cardi B is setting the record straight on rumors that Stefon Diggs broke up with her because her Brazilian Butt Lift “smelled bad.”

The couple confirmed romance rumors when they walked into Madison Square Garden hand-in-hand for the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Now, after a blog site went viral for reporting that Diggs and Cardi broke up do to her cosmetic surgery “smelling bad,” both have spoken out about the rumor.

“First of all, I don't know who made that up,” Cardi told her followers via Twitter Spaces. “But b***, that's you … That's on you, b****. That could never be me.”

The Grammy-winning rapper denied the allegations again, citing her former employment before fame.

“B****, I was a f***ing stripper, you had to smell good all the time,” she said. “I was raised by women, like please.”

Diggs also denied the rumor after responding “cap” underneath a post.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Respond To Breakup Rumors

While the couple only went Instagram official last month, fans believed that they decided to call it quits after Cardi deleted her photo of her and Diggs on her Instagram account. After fans began speaking about a potential break up, she cleared up the rumors on X.

“Shut the f*** up,” she posted, followed by sharing what she thinks her haters should do instead: “Go to dinner, go shopping, go to the park …Get off the internet…ENOUGH!!

Cardi had one last message for online trolls, writing, “Enjoy these looks and day …..and ignore the bored ….Love yall.”

The rapper who is set to release her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, on Sept. 19, has been in Paris for Fashion Week while Diggs gears up for his 10th season in the NFL.

Cardi's relationship with Diggs follows her filing for divorce from Offset in July 2024. She previously filed in 2020 but she decided to dismiss it and they reconciled their relationship. The couple shares three children: Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 10 months. Last month, she got candid with her followers via X Spaces about her previous relationship.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her fans on X last month. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

While dating is a new for the rapper she is making the best of her time with Diggs.

“Dating is new to me,” and “it took a long time for me to open up to somebody,” she said.

They've kept their romance under wraps since going public but fans got a glimpse when Diggs treated Cardi to an unique experience in Paris by staying in a castle.

“I went through a lot of f—ing trauma,” the rapper said. “And I had to learn myself. Before I even got with somebody, I had to learn myself. I had to come at peace with myself, and I had to shed a lot of f—ing tears so I could finally be like, ‘Yeah, I'm feeling good.’ And I'm sharing that.”