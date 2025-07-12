Kyrie Irving thrives on marathon challenges. On July 11 Irving launched a 24-hour multistream across Twitch and other platforms, promising surprise visitors and community giveaways. Only a few hours in, his phone rang and viewers sensed something big.

Luka Doncic popped onto FaceTime, greeting his ex-backcourt partner with an energetic, “Streamer! Streamer!” Chat exploded. Calling from Europe, where the clock read 4 a.m., Doncic tried to hide his sleepy face from thousands of fans. Irving laughed, asked why his friend remained awake, then pressed for a promise. Doncic agreed to donate to whatever charity Irving highlighted before signing off for much-needed rest.

Luka Doncic called Kyrie while he was streaming 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z0eN5ZYDcH — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chat donations rocketed within minutes, matching Doncic’s pledge dollar for dollar. Irving kept a rolling tally on-screen and pledged signed sneakers if viewers pushed the pot past fifty thousand. The target fell in under ten minutes, turning the cameo into instant social-media gold.

The playful exchange reminded fans that rosters can change yet friendships endure. Doncic now headlines the Los Angeles Lakers while Irving quarterbacks a rebuilt Mavericks group featuring rookie phenom Cooper Flagg and veteran star Anthony Davis. Dallas faithful felt a pang of nostalgia, though they still buzz about their new Big Three.

Friendships, rivalries and the season ahead

The cameo powered Irving’s stream for hours. He praised Twitch’s “ecosystem,” compared clutch NBA 2K sequences to real-game pressure and teased training-camp stories. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown appeared later, trading jabs and memories from their 2017 run. Every guest reinforced Irving’s belief that streaming lets athletes connect without media filters.

Meanwhile, Lakers management seems intent on keeping Doncic comfortable in Hollywood. Talk-shows speculate about LeBron James testing free agency, yet team insiders insist Los Angeles will build around Doncic for years. For Dallas to chase another Finals berth, Irving must forge the same bond with Davis and Flagg that once powered his telepathy with Doncic.

Flagg, twenty, studies Irving’s handle nightly, hoping to master the hesitation cross that melted ankles in Cleveland. Davis has embraced a mentor role, joining Kyrie Irving for early-morning yoga at the Mavericks’ facility, a routine the guard credits for renewed burst. Judging from the laughter echoing across the stream, that connection already feels natural—distance and new uniforms notwithstanding.