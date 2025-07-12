Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Nikola Topic addressed the silver lining that came with surrendering the 2024-25 campaign due to a torn left ACL injury. Watching his team’s historic championship season from the sidelines wasn’t easy. However, for Topic, there was still plenty to learn from the experience in and of itself. He remains positive, looking ahead to the 2025-26 campaign.

Still, going through the recovery process throughout the season, Topic admits, it wasn’t easy.

“It was hard, you know? I didn’t play a basketball game for a very long time, and that was really hard,” Topic said. “But, as you go through that process, you learn something about yourself that you didn’t know you had. You didn’t know how strong you were and how human bodies are strong. I’ll say I took the positives from it and learned from it.”

After sitting out for a year and a half, Topic returned to the hardwood in Summer League, starting in Salt Lake City, Utah, before competing in Las Vegas this week. In a 90-81 win against the Brooklyn Nets, Topic finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and two steals in his Vegas debut.

Nikola Topic hit with NBA reality amid Thunder Summer League

Article Continues Below

While adapting to his first Summer League schedule, Thunder rookie Nikola Topic reacted to a back-to-back in Utah after Thursday’s win against the Nets. Topic finished with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, four assists, and two steals in his first game since he was selected 12th overall in last year's draft.

Then, he struggled offensively on the backend of a back-to-back, finishing with seven points on 3-of-12 shooting, including 0-of-5 from deep, two steals, and eight turnovers against the Jazz. Topic addressed his struggles after his impressive performance in Thursday's win against the Nets.

“I feel good now. It was a little bit rough at the beginning, especially at the back-to-back. It was pretty weird that I had to play back-to-back games,” Topic said. “I don’t know, it was weird. I didn’t know what to do; sleep, take a nap. It was really weird, but I’m getting used to it.”

For a 19-year-old point guard, Topic plays as a guard who's wise beyond his years, which was something Thunder second-year guard Ajay Mitchell was quick to point out. Starting in the backcourt throughout Summer League, Mitchell and Topic continue to adapt to one another's style of play.