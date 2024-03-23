Chris Paul has quite the history with the referees, doesn't he? We all know the Golden State Warriors point guard's beef with Scott Foster. Now, it seems like Paul has found another enemy in veteran referee Tony Brothers. Paul was ejected by the referee after getting slapped by two technical fouls during the loss against the Indiana Pacers.
Naturally, fans were curious about the reason for Paul's bizarre ejection. During the Warriors' press conference, Paul took a comedic approach to explaining the ejection. The former All-Star point guard joked about calling Brothers a TikToker, and that being the reason for him being booted off the game. (video from Warriors on NBCS)
Warriors' Chris Paul: “Old Tony. He talking to me, I talked back. I called him a TikToker, and I got a tech. It was the first one. I just said, ‘TikToker,' gave me a tech. Second one, I just said that's too much powers. He gave me another tech,” Paul shared during the post-game conference.
"I called him a TikToker, and I got a tech."
CP3 reveals what led to his second technical and ejection from Tony Brothers 😅 pic.twitter.com/gINetwV4Sw
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2024
Paul's trolly follow-up to Brothers ejection
Apparently, Paul was not done messing with Tony Brothers. After the game, the Warriors point guard took to IG to troll the veteran referee. Paul posted a TikTok to his IG stories about Brothers. Take a look.
Chris Paul said he got the first technical after he called Tony Brothers a “TikToker.”
CP3 posted this on his IG story after the game. pic.twitter.com/qT8YkxWzMw
— Whitley Sandretto (@WSandretto) March 23, 2024
The clip the Warriors point guard posted is a clip of a Tony Brothers podcast appearance. In it, the veteran referee seems to say that he doesn't care for basketball too much, but he enjoys being the “judge” and the “jury” of the games. The clip might be taken out of context, but that at least explains why Paul might hold some contempt against Brothers.
Paul's Warriors journey
In a surprising turn of events, Chris Paul decided to join the Warriors during the offseason. After a few middling seasons as the Phoenix Suns' starting point guard, Paul willingly took a bench role with Golden State. The intent was clear: Paul wants a championship, and he's willing to come off the bench in order to get that coveted title.
The road to that title has been a bit bumpy, though. Paul has been playing pretty well in his new role, averaging a shade under ten points per game along with his usual assists numbers. However, Golden State has struggled during stretches this season. The Warriors are dangerously close to falling out of the Play-In tournament race.
What's next for Golden State?
The Warriors need to start locking in for the rest of the season. The Houston Rockets are slowly creeping up the standings, and they're just two games behind Golden State. With the way they've been playing recently… Golden State are worryingly teetering over the edge.
For that to work, though, they'll need to start winning the games they need to win. They will be looking to bounce